NIHC Representative Appointed to Serve as Lone Voice for Hemp on USDA/USTR Ag Policy Committee

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Industrial Hemp Council Senior Vice President for Marketing Kevin Latner was appointed today to the Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee (ATAC) for Processed Food Products by United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sony Purdue and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee is comprised of senior representatives from across the U.S. agricultural community who provide advice to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on trade policy matters including the operation of existing trade agreements and the negotiation of new agreements. Members of the six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees (ATACs) provide technical advice and guidance from the perspective of their specific product sectors.

Latner will be the lone voice providing advice and technical guidance to the committee for hemp.

"NIHC is honored to have been chosen to have a voice at the table to represent the interests of hemp farmers and the hemp industry," said Patrick Atagi, Board Chairman of the National Industrial Hemp Council. "It's critical to defend U.S. leadership in industrial hemp production by having regulations focused on trade that expand market access. NIHC participation on the ATAC reflects our commitment to support farmers and producer trade interests and we look forward to the good work Kevin will deliver on behalf of hemp farmers across the country."

The six Agricultural Technical Advisory Committees for Trade (ATAC) are managed jointly by the United States Trade Representative's office and the United States Department of Agriculture. The Processed Food Products' Committee objectives include advise, consult with, and make recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture and the United States Trade Representative on matters that are of concern to the United States and to its consumers, producers, processors, and traders of processed foods in connection with the trade policy activities undertaken by the United States.

About the National Industrial Hemp Council: The National Industrial Hemp Council provides high-quality networking and resources for its members, from farm to consumer. Its leadership is composed of leading international, federal, state, private industry, and government professionals throughout the sector. The organization is dedicated to furthering market development, assisting members in entering the industry, and educating consumers on industrial hemp and its applications. For more information please go to www.hempindustrial.com .

