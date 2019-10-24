NII Holdings To Release Earnings And File 10-Q

RESTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) today announced that it plans to release its earnings results and file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. NII Holdings does not plan to host a third quarter 2019 results conference call. Questions may be directed to Dan Freiman, Chief Financial Officer of NII Holdings, at the Investor and Media Relations contact noted below.

About NII Holdings, Inc.

NII Holdings, Inc., a publicly held company based in Reston, Virginia, is a provider of mobile communication services for individual consumers who use our services to meet both professional and personal needs in Brazil. NII Holdings, operating under the Nextel brand, offers fully integrated wireless communication tools with digital cellular voice services, data services, international voice and data roaming services and other value-added services. Visit NII Holdings' website at www.nii.com.

Visit NII Holdings' news room for news and to access our market's news center: nii.com/newsroom.

Media Contacts:

NII Holdings, Inc.

12110 Sunset Hills Road, Suite 600

Reston, Virginia 20190

(703) 390-5100

www.nii.com

Investor and Media Relations: Dan Freiman

(703) 547-5209

dan.freiman@nii.com



SOURCE NII Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nii.com

