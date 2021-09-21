NIKA Announces Award of $495M Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) for Initial Outfitting and Transition (IO&T) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NIKA, a global provider of facility life cycle solutions, announced that it has been awarded a multi-disciplinary contract for Initial Outfitting and Transition (IO&T) services by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Under this contract, NIKA will provide total turn-key project support for the initial outfitting of furniture, fixtures, and equipment associated with new construction and large renovations at Defense Health Agency (DHA) facilities worldwide. Additionally, NIKA will support the transitioning, training, and activation of these facilities in preparation for providing patient care. This MATOC awarded by USACE Huntsville Center is worth $495 million with a three-year base and two one-year options for a total of five years.

This is the third generation IO&T MATOC developed to provide contract support to the more than 700 facilities managed by DHA's Facility Enterprise. As a large businsess contract holder, NIKA will provide project management, equipment planning, transition planning and relocation, interior design, equipment purchasing, final turnover and close-out, installation, testing and training, and warehouse management services for healthcare facilities in the CONUS and OCONUS.

IO&T MATOC III will be the newest contract vehicle to NIKA's portfolio and will be led by Mr. Ron Pruzinsky, NIKA's Senior Vice President and Program Manager of IO&T. "I am excited about the opportunity to continue to support a mission that directly impacts the readiness and healthcare of our military service members and their families," said Mr. Pruzinsky.

"Ron's extensive expertise in DoD healthcare and leadership under both the IO&T I and II MATOCs will help expand NIKA's logistics capabilities for the DoD and other private customers," said Pete Peterson, Executive Vice President of Facilities Operations Management at NIKA.

IO&T MATOC III will be the latest addition to NIKA's Facilities Operations Management division portfolio, which provides operations and maintenance, base operations support, logistics, and facility support services for managing complex facilities and government buildings.

About NIKA

NIKA delivers comprehensive services and solutions to support the full life cycle of facilities. For more than two decades, the Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies, as well as commercial and higher education institutions, have trusted NIKA to operate and manage their real property. Our operations management, engineering, and project management services provide our customers with the value and expertise to ensure operational readiness for complex and mission critical facilities. Headquartered in Rockville, MD with offices in San Antonio, TX, NIKA helps clients enhance operational excellence in locations around the globe.

