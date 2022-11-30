Nike FC Presents The Footballverse experience in DXB

- Launch supported by an exclusive panel session led by global legend, Ronaldo

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportswear brand Nike has unveiled a unique community-focused football experience in Dubai - The Nike FC Footballverse - bringing a fully immersive three-week experience to the city.

The "Footballverse" is Nike's next expression of the unlimited potential of sport, bringing together and championing incredible Nike players, past and present, to show that every generation of athletes can make a unique impression on the game, expand the sport, and inspire future generations to leave their mark.

Nike Footballverse panel with Ronaldo, Dan Jacob and Budreya Faisal - DXB (PRNewsfoto/Nike)

The Nike FC Footballverse experience kicked off in Dubai and bringing the sport to an even wider, younger and more energised audience with a series of interactive games and activities. Nike FC is more than football and the Nike FC Footballverse is reimagining the game by bringing the best bits of football to make it more inclusive, unexpected and more fun.

The experience is open between 19th of November and 11th of December in JBR, Dubai. The games, designed to inspire the local communities will include a mix of individual and team-focused games allowing players to showcase their skills and teamwork.

Launched at an exclusive panel session featuring Nike Global Athlete and international football icon, RONALDO, the former Brazil national team striker and twice winner of the Ballon d'Or was on hand to talk about his experiences in the game over the years, from his playing days to his current ownership role. The panel also included the Director of football at Champions Soccer Academy in the UAE, Dan Jacob alongside football marketer consultant Budreya Faisal.

As part of Nike's ongoing campaign to help fans and players express themselves on and off the pitch, the brand also launched the Nike FC Creators Hub at the Nike Beacon store, in The Dubai Mall until 11th of December. Players, teams, and everyone who loves football are invited to the Nike FC Creators Hub where guests will be immersed in creative product customisation workshops and encouraged to express their own individual artistic flair through the Jersey Customisation sessions and Digital Maker's Studio. The Workshops will be a true exhibition of creativity.

To take part in The Footballverse and Nike FC Creators Hub, supporters will need to register at https://www.nikefootballversedxb.com/

Nike Footballverse Press Images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/yom20xflfcai9ql/AADNBA_R2MeMwlsM2cSYyOg8a?dl=0

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954673/Nike_FC_Footballverse_DXB.jpg

SOURCE Nike