Nike SB Churns out Chunky Dunky Sneaker with Ben & Jerry's

The undertaking was an initiative by the Nike SB team, who was inspired to work with the iconic ice cream maker known for its fun and funky flavors, creative visual identity, and socially progressive agenda. The themed shoes feature an eye-popping and colorful Ben & Jerry's-inspired vibe, from the black and white Holstein cow pattern to the dripping Nike Swoosh logo resembling melting ice cream.

The design team at Nike SB didn't stop there. The inside of the shoe features a tie-dyed pattern and the ice cream maker's motif: "If it's not fun, why do it?" A plush black and white tongue on the shoe is the only tongue that won't be licking a scoop of Ben & Jerry's.

The Chunky Dunky will be available at a MSRP of $100 in limited quantities. Interested fans are encouraged to check on nikesb.com for a list of participating independent skate shops, or login to the Nike SNKRS app for more details. And just like Limited Batch ice cream flavors, when they're gone – they're gone!

"Ben & Jerry's loves bringing creative and exciting experiences to our fans – and this is a one-of-a-kind shoe that only Nike SB could do," said Jay Curley, Global Head of Integrated Marketing at Ben & Jerry's. "The opportunity to pair up and feature some really cool kicks has already caught some buzz and landed great feedback from the skate and sneaker communities as well as ice cream fans who are excited for the partnership. From the half pipe to Half Baked, this is an ice cream dream come true."

To learn more about Ben & Jerry's, visit: benjerry.com.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben & Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $3MM in 2019 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

