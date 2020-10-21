Niki's Natural Wipes™ Are The World's First To Harness The Power Of Manuka Honey And Coconut Oil To Aid In Protecting Babies' Skin

"Common baby wipe chemicals like methylisothiazolinone and phenoxyethanol were proving harmful to our son's skin, and we had no choice but to develop an alternative," says Niki's founder and mother, Dr. Durka Naga. "After many late nights and testing we found a unique formula with the potential to benefit families all over the world. Many families and caregivers have seen the positive effects from our all natural wipes very quickly."

In an independent dermatologic test of 50 people with sensitive skin, incredibly, Niki's Natural Wipes caused zero reactions within the group (read the full report here). One key differentiator is the active ingredient manuka honey, which has anti-bacterial, anti- inflammatory and anti-viral properties. It is also known for its antioxidant benefits. When used in skincare, it can help reduce skin inflammation and redness, as well as provide skin soothing and healing benefits. It is also proven to act as a natural humectant - helping to hydrate and draw moisture into the skin.

The hypoallergenic wet wipes work to help maintain the pH of baby's bottom, which is a key line of protection against harmful bacteria and infections. Niki's Natural Wipes also feature an eco-friendly, biodegradable and ethically sourced cloth. They are free from alcohol, phenoxyethanol, chlorine, petrochemicals, formaldehyde, parabens and phenols.

Initially launched in Australia, parents have favorably reacted to Niki's Natural Wipes because they often see a dramatic reduction in skin irritation in just the first week. They have earned a top spot on parents' lists as the only wipes for their babies, not only because they contain super ingredients like manuka honey essence and coconut oIl but because they are a cleaner, more natural choice than many of the baby wipes on the market.

Niki's Natural Wipes are available on Amazon.

Niki was born a happy and healthy baby until out of the blue, he suffered a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and was hospitalized. Overcoming this condition, Niki's parents grew increasingly concerned about how often he would experience diaper rash and whether this would lead to another serious infection and hospitalization. With backgrounds in healthcare, science and technology, they spent many long nights researching organic substances that might be able to moisturize, soothe and prevent viral, bacterial infections from affecting their son. After months of testing, they stumbled on a unique combination of organic ingredients that when applied to baby wipes lead to Niki never experiencing another diaper rash. With friends and family using the wipes and constantly asking for more, Niki's parents decided that they wanted to share their solution with the world.

