Nikola Unveils The Badger - The World's Most Advanced Zero-Emission FCEV / BEV Pickup Truck With An Estimated 600 Mile Range

Nikola Corporation is excited to announce the product launch of the Nikola Badger electric pickup truck with an estimated range of 600 miles.

Unlike anything on the market, the advanced electric pickup is designed to target and exceed every electric or petrol pickup in its class. The Badger is engineered to deliver 980 ft. lbs. of torque, 906 peak HP and 455 continuous HP. The Badger will be built in conjunction with another OEM utilizing their certified parts and manufacturing facilities.

The electric pickup is designed to handle what a construction company could throw at it and is engineered to outperform all electric pickup trucks on the market in both continuous towing, HP and range. The Badger will be outfitted with a 15-kilowatt power outlet for tools, lights and compressors, which is enough power to assist a construction site for approximately 12 hours without a generator.

The Badger was designed to handle 0-100 mph launches with minimal loss of performance and to operate on grades up to 40% through advanced software blending of batteries and fuel-cell. With a fully loaded trailer and combined vehicle weight of 18,000 lbs., the Badger will be able to launch from a standstill on a 30% grade without motor stall.

"Nikola has billions worth of technology in our semi-truck program, so why not build it into a pickup truck?" said Trevor Milton, CEO, Nikola Corporation. "I have been working on this pickup program for years and believe the market is now ready for something that can handle a full day's worth of work without running out of energy. This electric truck can be used for work, weekend getaways, towing, off-roading or to hit the ski slopes without performance loss. No other electric pickup can operate in these temperatures and conditions."

Heavy D, a reality TV star from the "Diesel Brothers," has partnered with Nikola to design, build and test the Badger in real world environments, which is anticipated to attract millions of viewers and followers through the process. The partnership will follow the Badger build from concept through production.

"My audience, hard-core truck enthusiasts, has expected me to push the limits of truck power and capabilities since my beginnings," said Heavy D, AKA Dave Sparks. "Being able to pull back the curtain of a production truck build is a rare opportunity where we can include the everyday truck owner to participate in the final outcome of design, exterior choices and performance specs. I wanted to be part of that story and now I have the opportunity with Nikola."

"The Nikola Badger is a game changer. The program will help drive down the cost of the fuel-cell components on our semi-truck while accelerating the hydrogen station rollout. Giving customers the option to order a fuel-cell or battery electric version will ensure we drive the cost down for everyone across our lineup," said Mark Russell, president of Nikola Corporation.

The Nikola Badger will make its first appearance at Nikola World 2020 in Phoenix. Prototypes will be available for select customers and media to ride in at Nikola World. You can see more details at www.nikolamotor.com/badger .

Nikola Badger Specifications*:

600 miles on blended FCEV / BEV

300 miles on BEV alone

Operates on blended FCEV / BEV or BEV only by touch of a button

906 HP peak

455 HP continuous

980 ft. lbs. of torque

160 kWh, flooded module - lithium-ion battery

120 kW fuel cell

Advanced Supercapacitor Launch Assist that blends with lithium ion and fuel-cell

-20F operating environments without major performance or SOC losses

Towing capacity of over 8,000 pounds

Operating targets without motor stalls up to 50% grade

15 kW power export outlet

Compatible with industry standard charging for BEV mode

Five seats

Truck dimensions: 5900 mm long x 1850 mm tall x 2160 mm wide a 1560 mm bed width

*Specs may vary according to FCEV or BEV-only mode, temperature, elevation, tires, wheels, software packages, production requirements, hardware and/or regulations.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen stations. Nikola is led by its visionary CEO, Trevor Milton. The company is privately held and headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com .

