Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Misha Quint, Robert Kulek Perform Together at InterHarmony Festival in Germany

ABOUT THE ARTISTS NIKOLAJ SZEPS-ZNAIDER is the most celebrated performer of our time soloing regularly with such orchestras as the Staatskapelle Dresden, Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and Chicago Symphony. As a conductor, Szeps-Znaider was just appointed as the Music Director of the Orchestra national de Lyon and is Principal Guest Conductor of the Mariinsky Orchestra. Znaider continues his Nielson recording project with the Odense Symphony Orchestra and is Artist-in-Residence of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra for the 2019 season.

Cellist MISHA QUINT, recent Global Music Award winner, performed with celebrated orchestras and stages around the globe. Quint is Founder and Music Director of InterHarmony International Music Festival in Europe, InterHarmony Concert Series at Carnegie Hall in NYC & Modern Museum of Art in Fort Worth, Texas. Future Engagements include concerts in Italy and Germany with Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Guy Braunstein, Alexei Volodin, Dmitry Sitkovetsky, Dmitri Jurowski, Christian Vasquez, and Saleem Ashkar.

Thanks to his versatility as a collaborative pianist, ROBERT KULEK regularly performs with some of the foremost instrumentalists of today, including Nikolaj Znaider and Arabella Steinbacher, Kyung-Wha Chung, Gil Shaham, Julia Fischer, Julian Rachlin, Shmuel Ashkenazi and Alisa Weilerstein. He has recorded for the Deutsche Grammophon, EMI, Orfeo, Pentatone, Avie and Tudor labels. Kulek teaches at the Hochschule für Musik und Tanz in Cologne.

ABOUT INTERHARMONY ® INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL

InterHarmony® International Music Festival takes place each summer in Acqui Terme, Piedmont, Italy, and Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, Germany. It combines multiple concerts of world-renowned soloists and chamber musicians, at the same time providing intensive study programs for young musicians, helping them to climb the steps to world stages of classical music. For more information please visit https://www.interharmony.com/

SOURCE The InterHarmony International Music Festival

Related Links

https://www.interharmony.com

