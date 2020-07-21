Nikon Announces Full-Frame Z 5 Mirrorless Camera, 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Lens; More Info at B&H Photo

Nikon has also created 1.4x and 2x teleconverters to extend the reach of the NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens . Alongside these new additions to the Z system, Nikon has revealed the development of beta Webcam software for Windows for Z series and select DSLR cameras and a Z 50 firmware update that will include subject tracking and Animal AF.

Nikon Z 5 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1578204-REG/nikon_z_5_mirrorless_digital.html

Highlights

24.3MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 6 Image Processor

UHD 4K and Full HD Video Recording

and Full HD Video Recording 3.6m -Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder 3.2" 1.04m -Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Vibration Reduction

ISO 100-51200, Up to 4.5 fps Shooting

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Dual SD UHS-II Card Slots

The Z5 camera features a 24.2MP full-frame sensor paired with an EXPEED 6 Image Processing Engine with a native ISO range of 100-51200, extendable to 102400 making it well equipped for a variety of lighting conditions. It is capable of up to 4.5 fps continuous shooting for capturing action and has five stops of 5-axis sensor-shift Vibration Reduction to maintain sharp capture when shooting handheld with Z series lenses.

Among the most appealing aspects of Nikon's Z system for veteran Nikon photographers is the ability to adapt Nikon F-mount lenses with the FTZ Mount Adapter eliminating the need to start an entirely new lens collection. Three axes of VR are available for adapted Nikon lenses when shooting with the Z 5.

The Z 5 incorporates a 3.6m-dot EVF which provides a sharp view whether composing a landscape or tracking wildlife. Likewise, the Z 5 has a tilting 3.2" touchscreen LCD equally equipped for still and video capture as well as review. For the manually inclined, the Z 5's ergonomic grip and joystick control streamline focus point selection and menu navigation on the fly. Speaking of focusing, the Z 5 has a 273-point autofocus system with face, eye, and animal eye AF capabilities.

Multimedia creators will appreciate the ability to record 4K 30p video, though with a 1.7x crop factor, as well as Full HD up to 60p. Electronic VR further benefits handheld capture to create smooth footage. Focus Peaking can be used when manually focusing while Zebra Stripes can be used to point out overexposed areas. Face Detect is available for video to make acquiring and maintaining focus easier. Dual UHS-II SD slots allow fast recording, extra storage, and the opportunity to backup while shooting. For external monitors and recorders, the Z 5 has a mini-HDMI port that will output an 8-bit signal.

Additionally, for audio recording, Z 5 has a 3.5mm stereo jack for connecting an external mic to record sound as well as a headphone jack for live monitoring. For long shoots, USB power can be used so you don't have to worry about your battery dying mid-recording.

Packed with features for creative applications straight out of camera, the Z 5 will have strong appeal among creators. Multiple exposure, 4K timelapse, and interval shooting modes are all possible in camera. New to this model is the ability to record timelapses and interval shots at the same time, so you can have a final video file and your originals after shooting. You can also pull 8MP stills from video recordings. Twenty creative picture controls are also available to tweak the look of your images. The Z 5 features built-in SnapBridge via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for image transfer and remote shooting. Finally, the Z 5 has a magnesium alloy build with weather-sealed thermoplastic exterior so you can take it out into the wild without worry.

The new NIKKOR Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 Lens is a valuable all-purpose zoom especially useful for event, street, landscape, and even portrait photography. Super compact and portable, it retracts to just 2.9" to maximize the benefits of the Z 5's mirrorless form factor. Operation is nearly silent with no focus breathing for video recording. In addition to the new zoom, Nikon has also announced 1.4x and 2x teleconverters for use with the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Lens. All AF functionality, VR capabilities, and minimum focusing distance are retained while losing only 1 and 2 stops of light respectively.

Accompanying these additions to the Z System, Nikon took this opportunity to preview a number of developments in the works. Beta Webcam software for Windows computers is coming which will allow Z series and select DSLR cameras to be used as webcams via Windows software. And finally, a Z 50 firmware update will add subject tracking and animal eye AF functionality.

Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera | First Look

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-06FAMBsBs

Learn More at B&H Explora Blog

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/nikon-reveals-entry-level-z-5-full-frame-mirrorless-camera

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here . In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore , located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿

SOURCE B&H Photo

Related Links

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

