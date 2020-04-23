Nikon Inc. Extends Free Nikon School Online Classes Through May, Plus Adds New Original Content In New Creator's Hour Series

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when everyone could use a little motivation, Nikon Inc. is focused on providing content that's inspiring, educational, and entertaining. Due to high interest, Nikon will extend the offer for free Nikon School Online courses through May and will expand the variety of new Creator's Hour online events and activities which feature some of the most compelling creators and storytellers from our community.

Creator's Hour content includes long-form episodic interviews with world-renowned creators, live talks with Nikon Ambassadors and photographers, free Nikon School Online courses, fun photo and video challenges, tips and techniques from the pros, as well as Moments of Zen – beautiful, serene images from around the world.

"During these unprecedented times when we are all looking for human connection, photography has the power to bring us closer together, even when we are apart. Through Creator's Hour, Nikon is helping creators of all levels find ways to stay inspired, to learn and be entertained safely from their homes," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "Regardless of a person's skill level, there's something for everyone, whether they are looking to learn the fundamentals of photography or seeking an opportunity to push their creativity to new levels."

Here are a few ways that Nikon is helping to inspire, educate and entertain:

Free Nikon School Online Courses – Nikon School Online courses will continue to be free through the month of May, extending this popular program. These ten courses offer the chance for anyone to enhance their photography or video abilities by learning from the best in the business. The easy-to-follow lessons cover a variety of topics, including macro photography, photography fundamentals, tips for photographing kids and pets, advice for creating amazing videos and much more. To access the full list of courses, visit: https://www.nikonevents.com/us/live/nikon-school-online/.

courses will continue to be free through the month of May, extending this popular program. These ten courses offer the chance for anyone to enhance their photography or video abilities by learning from the best in the business. The easy-to-follow lessons cover a variety of topics, including macro photography, photography fundamentals, tips for photographing kids and pets, advice for creating amazing videos and much more. To access the full list of courses, visit: https://www.nikonevents.com/us/live/nikon-school-online/. "My Defining Images" and AMA Chats – This compelling series of one-hour interviews with world-renowned creators highlights the incredible stories behind their very best work and what it took to capture the images that defined their careers. Occurring twice a week, these conversations will be streamed as hour-long episodes on NikonUSA.com/CreatorsHour. Additionally, creators will also be participating in AMA (Ask Me Anything) chats on the Nikon USA Instagram account. These real-time conversations will allow anyone to join the conversation, as these talented creators field questions from the community.

– This compelling series of one-hour interviews with world-renowned creators highlights the incredible stories behind their very best work and what it took to capture the images that defined their careers. Occurring twice a week, these conversations will be streamed as hour-long episodes on NikonUSA.com/CreatorsHour. Additionally, creators will also be participating in AMA (Ask Me Anything) chats on the Nikon Instagram account. These real-time conversations will allow anyone to join the conversation, as these talented creators field questions from the community. Creativity Challenges – These photo and video challenges are posted weekly to Nikon's social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and encourage creators to get out of their comfort zone and keep creating with fresh ideas. Whether a beginner photographer or seasoned pro, creators can unleash their potential and take advantage of different items and resources that can all be found at home.

These photo and video challenges are posted weekly to Nikon's social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and encourage creators to get out of their comfort zone and keep creating with fresh ideas. Whether a beginner photographer or seasoned pro, creators can unleash their potential and take advantage of different items and resources that can all be found at home. Moments of Zen – These curated images have the power to invoke emotions, offering an opportunity to immerse oneself and escape for a few minutes. Each week Nikon will be showcasing beautiful, serene images from around the world across Nikon's social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) to remind everyone to pause, if just for a moment.

These curated images have the power to invoke emotions, offering an opportunity to immerse oneself and escape for a few minutes. Each week Nikon will be showcasing beautiful, serene images from around the world across Nikon's social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) to remind everyone to pause, if just for a moment. Instagram Live at Home – Live and unscripted, these chats will take place between two Nikon Ambassadors or photographers each week. During these Instagram Live chats, a variety of topics will be covered including how to livestream, wildlife photography and creating family portraits. Pros will discuss what they are doing to stay inspired, what fuels their creative drive and what goes into making the beautiful content they produce. Whether looking for production tips, industry secrets, engaging anecdotes, and everything in between, the community is invited to submit questions and chat with the featured creators in real-time on NikonUSA's Instagram Live.

Live and unscripted, these chats will take place between two Nikon Ambassadors or photographers each week. During these Instagram Live chats, a variety of topics will be covered including how to livestream, wildlife photography and creating family portraits. Pros will discuss what they are doing to stay inspired, what fuels their creative drive and what goes into making the beautiful content they produce. Whether looking for production tips, industry secrets, engaging anecdotes, and everything in between, the community is invited to submit questions and chat with the featured creators in real-time on NikonUSA's Instagram Live. [email protected] with Nikon Ambassadors – A limited video series featuring Nikon Ambassadors staying creative while at home. The Ambassadors will invite viewers into their homes to see what they are doing to keep creativity flowing, while providing advice and techniques to try at home. This series will be available to view on NikonUSA.com/CreatorsHour.

Nikon Inc. invites the community to check back daily and follow #CreatorsHour on social, as the Creator's Hour hub will be updated with new engaging content each week. For the latest Creator's Hour schedule of events and activities, please visit: NikonUSA.com/CreatorsHour.

For more information about Nikon and their latest products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo and video capture technologies; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enable visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products, as well as the revolutionary Nikon Z series of mirrorless cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, which achieve a new dimension in optical performance. In 2018, Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 110 million NIKKOR lenses, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo and Flickr.

