Nikon Is Developing The D6 Digital SLR Camera And The AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR Telephoto Zoom Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the Nikon D6 professional DSLR camera and the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR telephoto zoom lens.

Nikon released the D1 digital SLR camera in 1999, making 2019 the 20th anniversary of the single-digit D series. Thanks to the imaging know-how cultivated over Nikon's long history in camera development, Nikon's professional DSLR cameras have continued to evolve by introducing some of the industry's most advanced technologies and responding to the strict demands of professional photographers with the ultimate in performance and reliability, even in the most severe conditions. With the D6, Nikon is currently developing its most advanced DSLR to date.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Nikon F mount. The new AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR F mount lens that Nikon is developing will provide professional photographers in fields such as sports photography with even greater support.

Nikon is striving to expand possibilities for imaging expression and leading the way in imaging culture with both DSLR and mirrorless camera systems, as well as a rich lineup of NIKKOR lenses.

Details including release dates, pricing and specifications for these products will be announced at a later date. For more information on the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

