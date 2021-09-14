Nikon Launches Sleek, Versatile NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Lens; More Info at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1664000-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_40mm_f_2.html

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

Aperture Range: f/2 to f/16

Compact, Pancake Design

Equally at home on FX- or DX-format bodies, this sleek lens is wide enough for street shooting and landscapes but selective enough for portraiture and detail shooting, too. The bright f/2 maximum aperture also means it's capable in low-light conditions and can control depth of field for isolating subjects with selective focus. Additionally, a rounded 9-blade diaphragm contributes to a desirable smooth bokeh quality.

As such a small and simple lens, there isn't too much to its physical design beyond a single programmable control ring, which can be set to adjust manual focus, aperture, or a variety of other camera settings. And, inside, there's a stepping AF motor that offers fast, smooth, and quiet autofocus performance with minimal focus breathing to suit both photo and video applications.

