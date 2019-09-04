Nikon Tackles Wide-Angle with Z 24mm f/1.8 Lens; More Info at B&H
Photography News: Nikon continues to expand its full-frame Z Series lens lineup. This time, the company is looking wide with the NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S Lens.
Sep 04, 2019, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S Lens. This is now the widest prime lens in Nikon's full-frame mirrorless stable and should be a stellar option for a wide range of applications, including landscapes, street, and astrophotography. By adding this lens to the series, Nikon now has four primes ranging from 24-85mm, making the Z System even more appealing.
Nikon NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1504350-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_24mm_f_1_8.html
Key Features
- Z-Mount Lens/FX Format
- Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/16
- Nano Crystal & Super Integrated Coatings
- Stepping Motor AF System
In terms of specifications, this Nikon NIKKOR Z 24mm wide-angle lens boasts a relatively fast f/1.8 aperture, which also helps keep the lens size to a minimum and achieves a good balance with the lightweight Z Series mirrorless cameras. It also has a very similar feature set to the existing line, offering Nano Crystal and Super Integrated Coatings, a near-silent Stepping Motor AF System that works well for stills and video, and a programmable Control Ring for tactile operation of select settings. Additionally, it has a weather-sealed construction and accepts 72mm filters.
First Look: Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 S Lens Video https://youtu.be/g1EhIqOO3wY
About B&H Photo Video
As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 45 years.
Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.
When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel conveyor spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.
Contact Information
Shawn C. Steiner
212-239-7500
http://www.bhphotovideo.com/
SOURCE B&H Photo
Share this article