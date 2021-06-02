Nikon Unveils 50mm F2.8 and 105mm F2.8 1:1 Macro Lenses for Z-Series Cameras; Pre-order at B&H Photo

Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Lens

Key Features

Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

11.4" Minimum Focus

1:1 Magnification

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/32

Nano Crystal and ARNEO Coatings

VR Image Stabilization

Weather-Sealed Construction

Optically, this lens uses Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO Coating to cut back on distortion for sharp, consistent image rendering. A digital display is incorporated on the lens barrel to easily keep track of aperture and subject distance. For a tailored shooting experience, an L-Fn button can be customized to your needs and a customizable control ring can be set to adjust aperture, exposure compensation, or ISO settings. A focus limiter switch is also included on the lens barrel to speed up focusing.

Outdoor photographers will appreciate that this lens is weather-sealed and features a fluorine coating on its front element to repel water, dirt, and oil. In addition to eliminating the need for a lens adapter, this lens weighs 625g compared to 720g for its F-mount equivalent, making handheld capture easier.

Nikon NIKKOR Z Micro 50mm f/2.8 Lens

The Nikon 50mm f/2.8 serves as an excellent first macro lens capable of capturing a wider field of view than its larger sibling. Weighing in at just 250g, it serves as one of the lightest Z-series lenses, making it perfect for carrying out into the field. A minimum focusing distance of 6.3 inches (0.16m) allows you to get extremely close to subjects for creative effect. A manual focusing ring, AF/MF switch, and focus limiter switch are all included on the lens to streamline capture. Film shooters will appreciate that this lens is compatible with Nikon's ES-2 Film Digitizing Adapter for scanning negatives.

See the full line of Z Series Lenses:

See all Z Series Cameras

Learn more with B&H Explora

YouTube Video:

Nikon Z Macro Lenses: Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S & Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 | Hands-on Review

