Nileidys Rojas's New Book "SIN MIEDO A LA VIDA", A Harrowing Narration Of Circumstances Of Life And Death That Evokes Overwhelming Emotions

Nileidys Rojas said this about her book: "I never imagined that August 14, 2006, was the most bitter of my life. The first clearing of the morning had hardly begun announcing the arrival of a new day, I open my eyes, I was nervous, I knew that it would be a dangerous day, of uncertainties and about all very dangerous for my father. Deep down I felt great regret for everything he would have to face; for the bitter hours and endless to which he would be subjected, after all for what he had already been through his first regrettable heart attack in the year 1993, which invaded his heart for the first time, placing his life at imminent risk of death."

Published by Page Publishing, Nileidys Rojas's new book "SIN MIEDO A LA VIDA" treasures perspectives and memories of uplifting moments that define a quaint and gratifying life instead of mournful death.

Consumers who wish to be filled with inspiration in their life's journey can purchase "SIN MIEDO A LA VIDA" in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155876/Nileidys_Rojas.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

