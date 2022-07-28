Nilogen Oncosystems Announces Opening of Clinical Trial Using Ex Vivo Tumoroids to Predict Immunotherapy Response in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (TUMORIN)

Nilogen Oncosystems Announces Clinical Trial Using Ex Vivo Tumoroids to Predict Immunotherapy Response in NSCLC Tweet this

"Nilogen's unique 3D-EXplore explant platform is already in use worldwide by Pharma and Biotech companies large and small to support translational and clinical studies, especially in immuno-oncology and with modalities like Bispecific antibodies, Cell Therapies, ADCs, ADCC, and Oncolytic Virus," said Soner Altiok, Chief Scientific Officer at Nilogen Oncsystems. "We are pleased to begin our observational clinical study to demonstrate the power of 3D-EXplore to predict patient response based on functional response data, with the aim to ultimately provide clinicians and patients with the ability to select the best therapy based on the real response of their cancer to therapies rather than surrogate markers."

3D-EXplore's unique ability is to resolve tumor tissue heterogeneity and quantitatively and directly measure penetration, proliferation, tumor cell killing and phenotypic changes in the immune compartment and tumor microenvironment in fresh tumor tissue using advanced flow cytometry and high-content confocal microscopy. These complex datasets can be deconvoluted to deliver biomarker signatures and powerful treatment response predictions which can be correlated to clinical outcomes for a more effective and efficient cancer drug development approach. Our CLIA certified facilities enable us to work with patient samples to directly support clinical trials and patient treatment.

About Nilogen Oncosystems:

Nilogen Oncosystems is a global leader in oncology drug development, advancing personalized oncology treatment and supporting more effective and efficient drug development.

Founded in 2013, Nilogen is headquartered in Tampa, FL and maintains a significant research and laboratory presence in Tampa in its CLIA certified facilities, with a dedicated focus on enhancing the personalization of cancer treatment and care worldwide.

SOURCE Nilogen Oncosystems