Nimble AMS Sees Rapid Growth in 2020 and Announces New Strategic Initiatives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of business management, commerce, and payment solutions for member-based organizations, today announced new strategic initiatives to support and build upon the rapid growth of Nimble AMS , its association management software (AMS) built on the Salesforce customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

Susan Connors joins as General Manager of Nimble AMS, charged with driving the organization to achieve its next level of success and growth. She is the first of several strategic hires being made to support the growing organization into 2021. Connors brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in CRM technology, customer success, data sciences, and service delivery, most recently as president and general manager of services and analytics for a nonprofit technology provider.

"While COVID-19 has created considerable uncertainty, Nimble AMS has experienced continued strong demand with over 50 percent customer growth in 2020," said Connors. "We look forward to introducing exciting new product innovations in 2021 that will help organizations elevate the member experience and drive growth in their organizations."

Nimble AMS has also reached the top level of partnership within the Salesforce AppExchange Partner Program, Summit. To reach this status, partners must exhibit outstanding ratings across the categories of Customer Success, Innovation, and Engagement. Nimble AMS is the only AMS on Salesforce with this top-tier designation.

Other key initiatives include the launch of new capabilities focused on helping associations evolve as member preferences change due to this year's pandemic. These include the launch of Nimble Communities, an online member community for virtual networking, and Nimble Chapters, an engagement and management tool for chapters.

"Our research at Community Brands shows that one of the primary reasons members join an association is for networking opportunities," said Connors. "Offering an online community is a great way for associations to facilitate and elevate social networking among their members, even when in-person events are not feasible. It's also a great way for associations to make their organization a part of their members' daily social networking habits."

Nimble Communities allows associations to easily set up and host an online member community – a digital home for connections and collaboration. Nimble Communities is built on the Salesforce Community Cloud platform and provides the collaboration capabilities associations need to drive continuous member engagement, improve member loyalty, and ultimately grow revenue.

In addition to networking, members also reported in the most recent study that they are looking for more frequent touchpoints with peers. Nimble Chapters provides associations with the tools to optimize chapter value and reduce the administrative and reporting burdens of chapter collaboration. Nimble Chapters also features Nimble Communities to strengthen engagement and collaboration with chapter leaders and members.

Nimble Communities and Chapters represents ongoing investment in resources and feature enhancements to expand the capabilities of Nimble AMS. This investment allows customers to operate on the same level as large for-profit organizations – elevating the member experience and driving organizational growth.

Built on the Salesforce platform, Nimble AMS can be configured via point-and-click processes and can take advantage of more than 4,000 applications in the Salesforce AppExchange. These capabilities complement the standard Nimble AMS capability set as well as other products from the Community Brands association software suite , an end-to-end solution that helps member-based organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency and digitally engage members.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 120,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Community Brands

Brad Bennett

mailto:[email protected]

+1 817.517.9965

SOURCE Community Brands