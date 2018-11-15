Nina Mitchell Named One of InvestmentNews' Women to Watch

"I am both delighted and honored to be included in InvestmentNews' Women to Watch along with so many other distinguished women," said Mitchell. "If my efforts and those of my colleagues help more women find support and a bigger voice in this industry, then I consider that a great achievement."

Each of the advisors and executives who made the fourth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch list were chosen from a selection process designed to identify women who possess leadership skills, the ability to effect change in the industry, a willingness to share their expertise with other women, and are committed to giving back to the community.

Mitchell started her career as the only female financial advisor at her company working with professional male athletes and continues to advise many athletes through their playing days into second careers and retirement. She also helped to launch Her Wealth®, a Colony Group initiative to empower women with the confidence and resources to manage their wealth.

"Nina is an extraordinary role model for other women, but that statement misses the broader point," said Michael Nathanson, Chairman and CEO of The Colony Group. "Nina is an extraordinary role model for all advisors and leaders—of any gender—who seek to make a positive difference in the lives of others."

Mitchell uses her platform as a regular contributor to WTOP, one of the top 10 news radio stations in the U.S., and her columns for WTOP.com to help women and men become more financially literate.

"Each of the women has an inspirational story to tell," said Suzanne Siracuse, VP/Publisher of

InvestmentNews. "They talked about their careers, what motivates and challenges them, their personal journeys that have led them to where they are now, their support systems, or lack thereof, and where they want to head for the future."

Mitchell's personal story motivates her to advance other women which includes an annual Her Wealth® scholarship, established to support young women pursuing a career in the financial services industry.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm with over $8 billion in assets under management and locations in Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, and Maryland. Founded in 1986, they provide high-net-worth individuals and families, athletes, corporate executives, professionals, institutions and businesses with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement, and philanthropic planning, asset allocation, and cash and risk management.

Media Contact: Lisa Poff

Email Address: lpoff@thecolonygroup.com

SOURCE The Colony Group

Related Links

http://www.thecolonygroup.com

