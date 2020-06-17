Nina West And Dolly Parton Team Up For "Dolly X Nina: Kindness Is Queen" Collection

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindness is Queen! As revealed exclusively through Entertainment Weekly, The Nina West Foundation is thrilled to announce an incredibly special, first-of-its-kind partnership between Country Music legend Dolly Parton and Drag Superstar and LGBTQ+ activist Nina West. These two Queens of Kindness have teamed up for the Dolly x Nina: Kindness is Queen collection to foster kindness and hope during this difficult time.

"When I approached Dolly with the idea for a collaboration between the Nina West Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, I was looking for an opportunity to continue to spread my message of kindness while building on the work I've done through my foundation supporting LGBTQ+ youth and families," said Nina West. "Dolly is the Ultimate Queen of Kindness and I am so thrilled that she agreed to this collaboration! We both want to spread the message that Kindness is Queen and that being kind is something that is desperately needed in our world right now!"

Proceeds from the Kindness is Queen Limited Edition T-shirt, Tote Bag and Enamel pin will go to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that promotes literacy by providing free high quality books to children of all ages, and the Nina West Foundation which supports organizations and services that support LGBTQ+ youth and families. The collection is available now at www.ninawest.com/kindness for a limited time.

Remember, Kindness is Queen and may she ever reign supreme!

