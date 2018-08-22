Nine Alphagraphics Locations In The Phoenix Metro Area Were Ranked Among The 2018 Printing News Top 100 Quick And Small Commercial Printers List

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, Inc., a global leader in print, marketing, signage and technology solutions, is pleased to announce the ranking of nine Phoenix metropolitan area business centers among the 2018 Printing News' Top 100 Quick and Small Commercial Printers list. AlphaGraphics centers throughout the United States represented the largest percentage of any one franchise network nominated to the list of print communications leaders.

"I am thankful for the amazing team I have the opportunity to work with," said AlphaGraphics Chandler Owner Brandon Bagley. "I'm also grateful for the clients that continually support our operations as we keep growing by putting their faith in our team to help solve their businesses' printing and marketing challenges," he added.

The Printing News Top 100 ranking criteria is based on the state of the industry and the overall sales performance and growth of the franchise in the preceding year. The publication also takes other factors into consideration, including financial stability and the extent to which the franchise has integrated emerging technologies into their operations.

"Having four owners representing nine AlphaGraphics Business Centers in the Phoenix metropolitan area recognized as industry leaders among the Top 100 print service operations across the United States is a testament to the expertise of the Phoenix area owners' group, the strength of the region's economy and the overall operational excellence of the AlphaGraphics system," explained AlphaGraphics Mesa Owner Steve Adams.

AlphaGraphics has continually remained at the forefront of the industry's latest high-performance equipment and software to strategically address the branding challenges of our customers. "It is with great honor that our team accepts this recognition in such a competitive environment," said AlphaGraphics Phoenix Owner Larry Furlong. "Our customers' success remains our number one priority as we continue to seek new ways of doing business profitably," he added.

The following AlphaGraphics Phoenix metropolitan area business centers were ranked among the 2018 Printing News Top 100 Quick and Small Printers List:

#27 – AlphaGraphics Tempe

Contact: Mike Sparaco

Phone: (480) 968-7821 | Email: msparaco@alphagraphics.com

Address: 815 W. University Dr., Suite #101, Tempe, AZ 85281

Learn more at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/tempe-arizona-us004.html

#54 – AlphaGraphics Phoenix

Contact: Larry Furlong

Phone: (602) 263-0122 | Email: lfurlong@alphagraphics.com

Address: 2120 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Learn more at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/phoenix-arizona-us011.html

#96 – AlphaGraphics Mesa

Contact: Steve Adams

Phone: (602) 234-2944 | Email: sadams@alphagraphics.com

This multi-center organization's three operations are located at:

8027 N. Black Canyon Hwy., Suite A, Phoenix, AZ 85021.

Learn more at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/phoenix-arizona-us106/contact-us.html

535 W. Baseline Rd. Suite 104, Mesa, AZ 85210.

Learn more at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/mesa-arizona-us291.html

720 W. Elliot Road, Suite 104, Tempe, AZ 85284.

Learn more at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/tempe-arizona-us436.html

#97 – AlphaGraphics Chandler

Contact: Brandon Bagley

Phone: (480) 289-5480 | Email: bbagley@alphagraphics.com

This multi-center organization's four operations are located at:

15455 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, Suite #C13, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Learn more at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/scottsdale-arizona-us037.html

4215 N Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Learn more at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/scottsdale-arizona-us039.html1451 E. Williams Field Road, #102, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Learn more at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/gilbert-arizona-us613.html

2221 W. Pecos Rd. #10, Chandler, AZ 85224

Learn more at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/chandler-arizona-us714.html

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

