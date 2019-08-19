Nine Corboy & Demetrio Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers in America, 2020 Edition

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine Corboy & Demetrio partners have been selected for the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© in the practice areas of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, and Commercial Litigation.

Thomas A. Demetrio , Co-founder of Corboy & Demetrio, was named to Best Lawyers for his 33rd year in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

, Co-founder of Corboy & Demetrio, was named to for his 33rd year in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Partner Philip Corboy, Jr. was selected to Best Lawyers for his 15th year in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

was selected to for his 15th year in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Partner Michael K. Demetrio was selected to Best Lawyers in the category of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs for his 13th year.

was selected to in the category of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs for his 13th year. Partner David "Chip" R. Barry, Jr. was selected for his ninth year in the area of Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

Partner Robert J. Bingle was named for the fifth year in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Commercial Litigation.

was named for the fifth year in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Commercial Litigation. Managing Partner Kenneth Lumb was named in the areas of Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs for his second year.

Partner Daniel S. Kirschner was named for his second year in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

was named for his second year in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Partners Michelle Kohut and Francis Patrick Murphy were both selected for the first time in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

About Corboy & Demetrio

Corboy & Demetrio is one of the nation's premier law firms. The personal injury law firm represents individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases, and is renowned for its achievements in the courtroom and for its contributions to the community. The Chicago law firm has acquired more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts and has attained more than 600 settlements and verdicts in excess of $1 million. To contact a Chicago personal injury lawyer at the firm, call 312-346-3191 or toll free at 800-356-3191. We are available 24/7. For more information about the firm, go to corboydemetrio.com.

