Nine Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Recognized on 2018 List of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have earned spots on the 2018 Texas Super Lawyers list, the most ever chosen from the firm for the prestigious roster of the state's attorneys, first published in 2003.

Firm founder Mark Lanier was again named one of the Top 10 attorneys in the state based on his work in class actions and mass torts. In July, Mr. Lanier secured one of the largest plaintiffs' personal injury verdicts in history, nearly $4.7 billion on behalf of 22 women who developed ovarian cancer after longtime use of asbestos-laced talcum powder made by Johnson & Johnson.

That verdict follows the firm's success in three federal court jury verdicts totaling almost $2 billion against J&J and its Pinnacle division based on claims from multiple plaintiffs who suffered serious medical complications caused by the company's defective hip implant devices. These results cumulatively put Mr. Lanier close to $20 billion in verdicts during his highly acclaimed career.

Richard D. Meadow, the firm's National Mass Tort Leader, is named to the Super Lawyers list for the seventh time. Mr. Meadow has more than 30 years of experience in representing individuals who have been injured by dangerous pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices and defective products and has successfully tried more than 25 cases to verdict.

Appellate lawyer Kevin P. Parker also earned a spot on the list for the seventh time. He leads the firm's Issues and Appeals practice group, where his team analyzes and briefs legal issues at the trial and appellate court levels.

Charles F. Herd Jr. earned a Super Lawyers spot for the sixth consecutive year for his success in maritime-related claims, maritime product liability cases and related commercial matters.

After nine years on the Texas Rising Stars list recognizing younger lawyers and those with no more than 10 years' experience, attorney Dara Hegar was listed for the first time on the Super Lawyers roster for her general litigation expertise. Managing Attorney for the firm, Ms. Hegar represents clients in all practice areas with a focus on trial coordination.

Four firm attorneys earned Texas Super Lawyers honors for their representation of personal injury clients.

Sam E. Taylor II was recognized for the 10th year for his accomplishments in the courtroom. As lead counsel, he has tried more than 40 personal injury jury cases, including wrongful death and other incidents that resulted in serious personal injuries.

Lawrence P. Wilson earned recognition for the seventh time based on his experience in cases involving industrial plant explosions, FELA/railroad claims and other transportation-related claims.

Patrice McKinney was honored for the second time by Texas Super Lawyers. Active in several Houston-area philanthropic and educational organizations, she has secured numerous jury awards and substantial settlements for victims of workplace injuries.

Judson A. Waltman was named to the prestigious list for the first time. He serves as Managing Attorney in Houston over Personal Injury, Product Liability and Maritime Litigation and has tried numerous cases to verdict. He also produced two of the firm's largest settlements on behalf of clients who were catastrophically injured by trucking companies.

To develop the list of Texas' top attorneys, researchers with Thomson Reuters conduct a statewide survey asking attorneys to nominate their top legal peers. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers then assists Texas Super Lawyers staff with final selections. No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are named to the list each year.

The complete list is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. For close to 30 years, the firm has worked tirelessly to find unique solutions to its clients' unique needs. The firm is composed of more than 60 skilled attorneys practicing in a broad array of areas, including business fraud, asbestos exposure, personal injury, commercial litigation, and others. Visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

