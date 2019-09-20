Nine Leaders Receive National Recognition from America's Service Commissions

2019 ASC Innovation & Leadership Award Recipients:

Friend of America's Service Commissions: Congressman Tom Cole (Oklahoma)

Friend of America's Service Commissions: Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (Connecticut)

State Service Leadership Award: Governor Larry Hogan (Maryland)

Outstanding Commissioner: Mary Grace Landrum (Texas)

Outstanding Commission Executive Director: LaDawn Stoddard (Utah)

Outstanding Commission Staff: Stacey Scherschligt (Minnesota)

Outstanding Service Program: Metropolitan Ministries (Florida)

Outstanding Service Program Staff: Bridget Talebi (Washington)

In addition to the eight leadership awards, ASC named one outstanding individual to the organization's 'Honor Roll' for leaving behind a lasting impact on the state service commission network through a long-lasting career in service:

2019 ASC Honor Roll Inductee:

Robert Shogren (Arizona)

"It's an honor to recognize these nine award winners for their extraordinary vision and talent in the field of national and community service," said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America's Service Commissions. "Their dedication to improving their communities through service has inspired so many others across the nation. From being role models and mentors, to advocates and champions in state government and Congress, these nine individuals have gone above and beyond to strengthen the state service network at the local, state, and federal level."

For more information and complete award descriptions, visit statecommissions.org/annual-reception-awards.

About America's Service Commissions

America's Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation's service movement and administering 80 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs. Learn more at statecommissions.org.

SOURCE America's Service Commissions

Related Links

https://www.statecommissions.org

