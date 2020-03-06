Nine Platt College Ontario School of Graphic Design Students and Three Faculty Members Win "ADDY" Awards in Creative Excellence from the American Advertising Federation

ONTARIO, Calif., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Platt College Ontario today announced that nine students from its School of Graphic Design, as well as three instructors from the college have won American Advertising Awards (or ADDYs) from the American Advertising Federation (AAF) for their creative work in advertising.

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 35,000 entries each year. Conducted annually by the AAF, the local Inland Empire phase is the first of a three-tier, national competition. Concurrently, across the country, local entrants vie to win ADDY Awards -- recognition as the very best in their markets. At the second tier, local ADDY winners compete with winners from other local clubs in one of 15 district competitions. District ADDY winners are then forwarded to the third tier, the national stage of the American Advertising Awards.

The American Advertising Awards are comprised of two divisions: the Student Division and the Professional Division.

Platt College Ontario's School of Graphic Design offers both an A ssociate Degree program in Graphic Design , as well as a Bachelor's Degree program in Visual Communication . The college's nine student winners (judged in the Student Division) include:

Rudy Alvarad , Graphic Design, Associate of Arts

, Graphic Design, Associate of Arts Cesar Anaya , Graphic Design, Associate of Arts

, Graphic Design, Associate of Arts Michelle Figueroa , Graphic Design, Associate of Arts

, Graphic Design, Associate of Arts Ruben Gonzalez , Visual Communication, Bachelor of Arts

, Visual Communication, Bachelor of Arts Christianne Tolentino , Graphic Design, Associate of Arts

, Graphic Design, Associate of Arts Christopher Rogers , Visual Communication, Bachelor of Arts

, Visual Communication, Bachelor of Arts Milika Williams , Graphic Design, Associate of Arts

, Graphic Design, Associate of Arts Mariella Zabala , Visual Communication, Bachelor of Arts

, Visual Communication, Bachelor of Arts Bryan Zeron , Visual Communications, Bachelor of Arts

Platt College Ontario's three faculty winners (judged in the Professional Division) include:

Karlie Kawa

Mary Holmes (from the Platt College Alhambra campus )

(from the ) Patricia Denys

Last year, Kawa, Holmes and Denys collectively won Gold in the competition's local division and Silver in the district division.

"The creativity put forth in these materials is so impressive. I could not be more proud of our students and faculty on receiving these prestigious awards," said Richard Kwon, Campus President, Platt College Ontario. "I wish them the best of luck progressing through this competition."

The categories of Bronze, Silver and Gold winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner March 13, at the Riverside Mission Inn.

About Platt College Los Angeles, LLC

Founded in 1985, Platt College Los Angeles, LLC serves students in Los Angeles County, Orange County and the Inland Empire with campus locations in Alhambra, Ontario, Riverside and Anaheim. Platt College Los Angeles, LLC offers associate and bachelor's degree programs in the areas of legal, business, medical, information technology, and graphic design (although not all programs are offered at all campus locations). Platt College Los Angeles, LLC is accredited by Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), a private, non-profit, independent accrediting agency recognized by the United States Department of Education, dedicated to ensuring a quality education for more than 150,000 students who annually pursue career education at over 650 accredited institutions. In 2019, the college's Anaheim location was recognized as a "School of Distinction" and its Riverside location was recognized as a "School of Excellence" by ACCSC. To learn more, please visit www.plattcollege.edu .

