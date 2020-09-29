Nines, a Private Membership Service, Pioneers a New Era in Household Staffing & Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nines, a private membership service that offers best-in-class household staffing and management, is pleased to announce the opening to new members. The company debuts with a unique membership model that provides members with personalized, ongoing household management as it elevates the role of the specialized service professional.

Nines recruits and hires childcare providers, housekeepers, chefs, drivers, and other service professionals—each an expert in their field. It collaborates with Nines members to create a service team for their household, led by a Chief of Staff, a service leader who gets to know them, their home, and their preferences, and will train and manage the team for the length of the membership. The Chief of Staff also takes the lead in growing existing teams, facilitating temporary or permanent replacements, and providing other ongoing support. Nines employs and supports the service professionals, providing them with benefits, insurance, and personal development opportunities. Nines' role as household employer relieves the member from the labor-intensive and time-consuming process of hiring and managing a team and offers service professionals a superior employment experience.

Nines was conceived to alleviate a troubling standstill in the private service industry: while hospitality and fine dining have advanced into a new era of dynamic, collaborative service experiences, the household staffing and management industry has yet to experience the same level of innovation. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the extent to which domestic service workers lack access to fair employment. Co-founders Jacco de Bruijn, a tech executive experienced in the HR recruitment space, and Mohamed Elzomor, a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with high net worth individuals and in the hospitality space, sought to modernize the industry by creating Nines.

Nines' Executive Chief of Staff, Ivone Vallejo, brings over 20 years of private household experience to her position. Having held positions in childcare, personal assistance, and estate management to high net worth individuals and families, she understands every level of household service. "Professional families and high net worth households are no longer looking for 'staff,' per se, but to bring people into their households as trusted teammates," she says. "Particularly in this time of the pandemic, as families move households or look to bring service professionals into their homes fulltime, Nines eases the process of finding and managing expert service teams."

The company is backed by successful investors, such as Marc Lore and Mike Hanrahan, co-founders of Jet.com, who share Nines' belief in modernizing the household staffing and management industry. "The household staffing industry has historically lacked supportive employment opportunities for its service professionals, as well as an easy way for households to find the best service professionals for their needs," Lore says. "Nines answers both issues by matching very talented people to its member households, managing their employment, and acting as a support system for everyone involved."

Nines currently operates in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and plans to expand in different markets such as Florida by the end of the year. For more information, visit www.ninesliving.com .

