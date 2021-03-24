Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Explosion Lawsuit Filed by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing burn injury victims of defective pressure cookers and pressure cooker explosions. Johnson // Becker represents over 300 clients in pressure cooker lawsuits who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers defectively designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.



Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. JoVanna Richard in the Western District of Louisiana alleging that SharkNinja Operating, LLC, the manufacturer of the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.



Ms. Richard's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on April 14, 2020. As a result of the Ninja Foodi explosion, Ms. Richard sustained severe thermal burn injuries. According to the Complaint, the Ninja Foodi is marketed as having "14 Safety Features" which are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly, as well as the lid from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Richard alleges that the Ninja Foodi pressure cooker contains defects that allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure, causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.



This lawsuit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson, and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.



Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. The lawyers at Johnson // Becker exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on pressure cooker explosion lawsuits.

The experienced pressure cooker lawyers at Johnson // Becker believe that holding manufacturers responsible for their clients' injuries not only helps their clients but prevents future, unnecessary injuries by forcing manufacturers to evaluate and improve the safety of their products. They have a page on their website that links to some of the lawsuits filed against various manufacturers and different brands of pressure cookers on behalf of some of the 300 people they have helped who have been burned by exploding pressure cookers.

