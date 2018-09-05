Ninja® Foodi™ Sets A New Standard For Pressure Cooking

HOW IT WORKS:

The Foodi™ is the ultimate pressure cooker, allowing you to transform the toughest ingredients into tender, juicy, and flavorful meals faster than you ever imagined. And with the powerful crisping lid, the Ninja® Foodi™ is also the ultimate air fryer, so you can enjoy your favorite fried foods, guilt free. Enjoy both individually, or use them together to transform your Foodi™ into a TenderCrisper!

TenderCrisp™ Technology uses super-heated steam to quickly infuse moisture and flavor into your pressure cooked foods, then the powerful crisping lid unleashes rapid-hot air down and back all around your food for a crispy, golden finish that other pressure cookers can only dream of. The result is a finished dish that is far beyond just done, and will allow anyone – even those short on time and counter space – to be a #NinjaInTheKitchen.

The differences between the Ninja® Foodi™ and other pressure cookers are crispy clear:

Transform foods from frozen to crispy: Forgot to thaw tonight's dinner? Procrastinators rejoice. In as little as 30 minutes, transform frozen meats like steak or even 2 pounds of chicken wings into crispy meals! Pressure cook to quickly defrost and tenderize foods at the same time. Then drop the crisping lid to give your meals a crispy finish.

Create 360 meals: Prepare full meals with main dishes and sides like proteins, veggies, and grains all at the same time in one pot—each with their own unique, flavorful texture.

Feed the whole family: With the family-sized 6.5-quart cooking pot, the Ninja® Foodi™ can hold a 6-pound roast. You can also use the 4-quart Cook & Crisp™ basket to cook 3 pounds of French fries, 2 pounds of chicken wings, and even a 5-pound chicken.

Easy Cleanup: Save time on cleaning with only one nonstick, ceramic-coated pot to handle after cooking.

The Ninja Foodi has the power to transform into a:

Pressure Cooker Air Fryer Slow Cooker Multi Cooker Steamer Stovetop to sear/sauté Oven to bake/roast Broiler Food Dehydrator**limited models

"Pressure cookers are a staple of at-home cooking, but we felt the current offerings on the market were lacking something important," said Mark Rosenzweig, CEO of SharkNinja. "We developed the Ninja® Foodi™, and TenderCrisp™ Technology, to take pressure cooking to a new dimension. Foodi™ combines almost every kitchen function into one product, and users won't sacrifice on texture. Pressure cooker lovers have never used a pressure cooker like this."

The Ninja® engineers developed Foodi™ with a team of celebrity chefs: Justin Warner, Aarti Sequeira, Elizabeth Karmel and Adam Gertler. This team tested Foodi™ at every stage of development, ensuring that the product is not only functional and easy-to-use, but also delivers fantastic food that anyone can create. You don't need to be a chef to create high-quality, flavor-packed meals; you just need a Foodi™.

The Ninja® Foodi™ is currently available at retailers nationwide, and on the Ninja Kitchen website, at an MSRP of $179.99 for the base product.

