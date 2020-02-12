Ninja Nation Announces "Ninja For A Cause" Event in Las Vegas

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja Nation, the pioneering franchise in the increasingly popular sport of Ninja, today announced it will sponsor the first of its kind "Ninja For A Cause" event in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents Day. The event, which is free to the public, will benefit The Make-A-Wish Foundation, The Wounded Warriors Project and the Nevada SPCA.

Ninja Nation

The mobile ninja course will be open for children and adults on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. There will be two sides on the course, an "easy side" and a "pro side." A $10 donation to one of the charities will give a person a chance to be timed running the "pro" course. The ninja with the fastest time will win a free ninja event for the local school of their choice.

Attending the event will be several celebrity ninjas from the NBC show "American Ninja Warrior," including Geoff Britten, Brian Arnold and Kyle Soderman. Ninja for a Cause will also include prizes, food trucks, music and more.

"The sport of ninja is gaining new fans every day – once you try a ninja course you're hooked on getting better, challenging yourself and just having fun," said Wayne Cavanaugh, founder and CEO of Ninja Nation. "Ninja is all about community – the communities we form inside our arenas and the communities we belong to outside of them as well. It's our turn to give back and give people their first taste of ninja."

Sponsors for the Las Vegas "Ninja For A Cause" event are; On-Site Pest Control, Victory Martial Arts LVBarstarzz and Downtown Summerlin. The event is free and open to the public. Anyone wishing to play or race on the Ninja obstacle course can complete a waiver prior to attending here. For more information visit www.ninjanation.com/nfacvegas or email keith.patton@ninjanation.com

A pioneer in the "sport-tainment" industry, Ninja Nation combines fitness and a healthy lifestyle with fun and a sense of family and community. The obstacle courses are updated weekly with tons of fun, unique obstacles. In addition, each location also includes a mobile ninja course to bring Ninja Nation to locations throughout the local community.

