Ninja® Unveils New Fall Kitchen Products

Ninja Foodi, the Pressure Cooker that Crisps™, launched last year and quickly caught the attention of consumers, selling out several times during the holiday period and racking up an 11,000-person waitlist for the 8-quart model. The Ninja Foodi family now includes four extensions, each offering an innovative, groundbreaking appliance that merges multiple technologies to increase confidence in the kitchen, helping users be proud of what they cook. The Foodi extension line consists of:

Ninja Foodi Grill : From sizzling steaks to char-grilled cheeseburgers to flaky fish, the Ninja Foodi Grill makes it easy to grill delicious food indoors, as fast as an outdoor grill and virtually smoke-free. Its unique Cyclonic Grilling Technology delivers tender, juicy food that's perfectly cooked on the inside and char-grilled on every side. The super-hot 500°F circulating air and the 500°F high-density grill grate bring out your food's delicious flavors and create perfectly seared char-grill marks. This 5-in-1 indoor grill is also a 4-quart air fryer, so users can grill, air fry, roast, bake, and even dehydrate their favorite foods right on their countertops. The Ninja Foodi Grill is available on ninjakitchen.com and will be available at select retailers for $239.99 .

: From sizzling steaks to char-grilled cheeseburgers to flaky fish, the Ninja Foodi Grill makes it easy to grill delicious food indoors, as fast as an outdoor grill and virtually smoke-free. Its unique Cyclonic Grilling Technology delivers tender, juicy food that's perfectly cooked on the inside and char-grilled on every side. The super-hot 500°F circulating air and the 500°F high-density grill grate bring out your food's delicious flavors and create perfectly seared char-grill marks. This 5-in-1 indoor grill is also a 4-quart air fryer, so users can grill, air fry, roast, bake, and even dehydrate their favorite foods right on their countertops. The Ninja Foodi Grill is available on ninjakitchen.com and will be available at select retailers for . Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven : The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity into a small countertop footprint. Functions include Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm—all in one appliance. And when done cooking, users can reclaim counter space by simply flipping the oven up to clean and store. The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven is available on ninjakitchen.com and will be available at select retailers for $229.99 .

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity into a small countertop footprint. Functions include Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast, Dehydrate, and Keep Warm—all in one appliance. And when done cooking, users can reclaim counter space by simply flipping the oven up to clean and store. The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven is available on ninjakitchen.com and will be available at select retailers for . Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender : The Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender combines high-speed Total Crushing® and extraction with precision-heat cooking to go beyond smoothies and frozen drinks to unlock natural flavors with heat. Cook proteins and veggies for flavorful soups and sauces. Melt chocolate or cheese into fondue. Use heat to create concentrates for flavored waters and cocktails. The Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender is available on ninjakitchen.com and will be available at select retailers for $149.99 .

The Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender combines high-speed Total Crushing® and extraction with precision-heat cooking to go beyond smoothies and frozen drinks to unlock natural flavors with heat. Cook proteins and veggies for flavorful soups and sauces. Melt chocolate or cheese into fondue. Use heat to create concentrates for flavored waters and cocktails. The Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender is available on ninjakitchen.com and will be available at select retailers for . Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker: The Deluxe Pressure Cooker's 8-quart cooking pot and 5-quart Cook & Crisp™ Basket make it easy to cook and air fry family-sized meals and treats, like a 7 lb. whole chicken or 4 lbs. of French fries in minutes. TenderCrisp™ technology combines the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot for juicy results on the inside and crispy finishes on the outside, and transforms food from frozen to crispy in as little as 20 minutes. The stainless-steel finish and enhanced control panel provide the most exceptional Foodi experience yet. The included Deluxe Reversible Rack holds up to 2X the protein of the original Reversible Rack, meaning you can TenderCrisp up to 8 chicken breasts at once. It also lets you add additional servings to 360 meals - mains and sides in one pot. The Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker is available on ninjakitchen.com and will be available at select retailers for $279.99 .

"The Foodi Pressure Cooker was an instant success because it solved what other offerings on the market were lacking by combining two key cooking functions, and these new products will excite consumers for the same reason," said Mark Barrocas, President of SharkNinja Inc. "We developed each Foodi extension product to deliver against what we were learning from consumers. For example, they wanted authentic indoor grilling and more counter space, so we created products to address those needs. We worked closely with our culinary team to ensure these products would not only solve existing consumer issues, but also produce high-quality meals with ease every single time."

In addition to the new Foodi products, Ninja introduced the Ninja Blender DUO with Micro-Juice Technology. This next-level blender delivers Total Crushing power for smoothies and frozen drinks, whether they're made in the 72 oz. pitcher or the 20 oz. single-serve blending cup. Plus, this Ninja has Micro-Juice technology, which combines the High-Speed Total Crushing Blade, built-in vacuum, and Micro-Juice Filter to make smooth, pulp-free juice, like a juicer. DrinkSaver™ removes air from the cup and pitcher to keep drinks fresh up to 48 hours. This allows users to create big-batch blends that last all day, and to store the single-serve cup overnight for grab-and-go convenience the next morning. The Ninja Blender DUO with Micro-Juice Technology is available on ninjakitchen.com and will be available at select retailers for $169.99.

For more information about the Ninja Foodi Grill, Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender, 8-quart Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker and the Ninja Blender DUO with Micro-Juice technology and additional Ninja products, visit ninjakitchen.com. Follow Ninja on Facebook at facebook.com/NinjaKitchen, and on Instagram and Twitter @NinjaKitchen and #NinjaInTheKitchen.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. For more information, visit sharkninja.com.

SOURCE SharkNinja

Related Links

http://www.sharkninja.com

