Ninja Welcomes First-Ever Smoothie Bowl Sommelier

"We are bursting with excitement to add Gillean's expertise in recipe development and passion for smoothie bowls to our team to inspire others to rethink what a blender can do," said Sasha Hartman, Senior Vice President, Digital and Global Creative. "At Ninja, we are in constant pursuit of making life easier for as many people as possible. We invent possibility in the kitchen. So, we couldn't help ourselves when we saw traditional blender users trying and failing to make the latest trend: smoothie bowls. They were struggling with frozen ingredients – stirring, shaking, tamping, adding liquid – just to get their machines to fully process what was placed inside without stalling! With the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker, we bring the art and the science of smoothie bowl making to your home. Every day you can create Insta-worthy creations. After all phones eat first."

Gillean Barkyoumb, MS, RDN is the perfect match for this unique job opportunity with Ninja. In addition to her title as Ninja's Smoothie Bowl Sommelier, Gillean is a registered dietitian, speaker and writer who is committed to making nutrition doable for everyone. Gillean's food philosophy focuses on simplicity and convenience to build balanced meals, including thick and spoonable smoothie bowls.

"I am thrilled to partner with the Ninja team to create thick, drool-worthy smoothie bowls that can only be made with the very best blender – the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor*," said Ninja's Smoothie Bowl Sommelier Gillean Barkyoumb, MS, RDN. "This blender helps even the most novice of cooks feel like a boss in the kitchen, taking all of the guesswork out of making the ultimate smoothie bowl so that everyone can join in on the smoothie bowl movement."

Gillean's Role as Smoothie Bowl Sommelier

Gillean will pair surprising flavors to craft custom smoothie bowl recipes with the Ninja® Foodi® Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor* to give consumers and fellow smoothie bowl enthusiasts the confidence they need to perfect their smoothie bowls; inspire through the development of a wide range of inventive, indulgent and drool-worthy smoothie bowl recipes in partnership with The Ninja Test Kitchen, which will be made available on NinjaKitchen.com; and host an upcoming virtual event to help consumers add "smoothie bowl master" to their resumes.

Join Ninja's Smoothie Bowl Social

Ninja will be hosting a virtual event – the Ninja Smoothie Bowl Social – on Wednesday, March 31st at 5pm EST to help consumers become their own Smoothie Bowl Sommeliers from the comfort of their kitchens. As Smoothie Bowl Sommelier, Gillean will share tips and tricks on how to craft beautiful and spoonable smoothie bowl recipes using the Ninja® Foodi® Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor*. To join the Ninja Smoothie Bowl Social on March 31st at 5pm EST, please use this link.

