NinjaRMM Delivers Enterprise-Security-Grade Credential Management to Its Rapidly Growing MSP Customer Base

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaRMM, the company transforming IT management with its powerful, easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, today announced the launch of "Credential Exchange," a new feature granting MSPs and IT admins unparalleled management access and control over client devices.

Credential Exchange allows NinjaRMM admins to assign the use of privileged credentials to a wide variety of specific tasks, providing a more seamless, reliable, and secure way of running scripts, installing patches and updates, and establishing one-click remote connections via RDP.

"With our largest MSP and IT partners managing thousands of nodes and over 100 technicians, secure access to credentials is an ever-growing pain point," said NinjaRMM CEO Salvatore Sferlazza. "Dealing with employee turnover is not only a security issue, but a regulatory and compliance one as well. That's why we're excited to provide NinjaRMM customers with the most powerful and customizable way of managing credentials available from any RMM on the market."

Because the new feature allows technicians to leverage credentials without actually seeing or having access to them, it helps NinjaRMM customers satisfy critical enterprise-level password security and compliance requirements. The credentials are protected using encryption that meets the high standards applied to banking and finance operations (FIPS 140-2).

"Security is obviously top of mind not just for our customers, but for their customers, as well," said Sferlazza. "Features like Credential Exchange allow NinjaRMM customers to position security as one of their key strengths and differentiators. At the same time, this new functionality also allows them to operate more profitably by shaving significant time off their day-to-day management tasks. Both of those things are especially critical for MSPs and admins working in enterprise environments."

Credential Exchange is part of the NinjaRMM 4.2 release, which also includes complete integration with the leading antivirus solution Bitdefender as well as the addition of cloud-enabled RDP, node approval functionality, and more. See additional details here.

