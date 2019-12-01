Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Nintendo NES, 2DS, 3DS & Console Bundle Deals Researched by Consumer Articles

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top Nintendo deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Nintendo Switch consoles, controllers and bundles, as well as those of older Nintendo systems, listed below by the deals team at Consumer Articles.

Best Nintendo deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Nintendo continues to be a pillar of the gaming community, releasing numerous best-selling video game consoles through the decades. Their most recent handheld offering, the Nintendo Switch, is easily the most in-demand portable gaming device this year, as its 6.2-inch display is capable of high-definition graphics while its Joy-Con system allows custom control setups as well as interesting gaming experiences with the Labo DIY cardboard kits.

Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as older 3DS, 2DS XL, and even the classic Nintendo NES, are available on big-box retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. Bundles with popular games such as Fortnite, Mario Kart and more can be purchased with considerable savings through these time-limited deals.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Consumer Articles