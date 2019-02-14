Nintex Introduces New Automation Apps for Sales Professionals

"Every sales team can benefit from automation," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson . "By automating the creation, routing and execution of data-driven documents with our Nintex Drawloop DocGen and DocAutomation apps, sellers can generate accurate proposals, quotes, invoices, welcome letters, contracts and NDAs, and execute any document requiring electronic signature fast with built in Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign."

New Productivity Apps for Sales Professionals

Nintex Drawloop DocGen works behind the scenes to merge data entered via customizable forms with any custom or standard object stored in a company's CRM system or in any system of record. The information easily flows into pre-approved templates in Word, PowerPoint, Excel or PDF formats to ensure every document is accurately generated. Pricing starts at $20 per month per user.

Nintex Drawloop DocAutomation accelerates end-to-end sales processes with Drawloop DocGen®, Nintex Forms, and Nintex Mobile Apps with built-in Nintex Workflow routing to eliminate delays, drive collaboration and make the capture of electronic signatures fast and secure with new Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe® Sign. Workflows can be easily customized to sales tasks like updating CRM records, storing or routing documents for internal reviews and approvals. With the app, users can auto-assign tasks, alerts and follow-ups to ensure sales activities are prioritized and completed. Pricing starts at $40 per month per user and includes 500 free Nintex Sign transactions in first year contracts. Volume-based pricing is also available.

"Seventy percent of organizations are in the midst of digital transformation initiatives," says 451 Research VP Sheryl Kingstone. "Apps that automate time-consuming, error-prone processes and document-centric workflows help sales teams realize greater revenue performance and deliver better customer experiences. In conjunction with CRM systems and other sales-oriented applications, Nintex's Drawloop DocGen and DocAutomation offerings eliminate the manual processes that distract sellers from identifying, nurturing and closing deals."

The automation of document-centric business processes also helps sales organizations accelerate sales-to-cash, increase sales effectiveness and realize higher ROI from CRM investments. Additionally, it helps sellers capture and better utilize customer data, improve compliance, identify process inefficiencies, simplify document execution and quickly onboard new customers.

Download 451 Research's Business Impact Brief "The Impact of Document Automation on Sales Success and Digital Transformation" to learn more or to start a free trial of Nintex Drawloop, visit https://www.nintex.com/trial/#salesforce.

