Nintex Launches AI-Based Capabilities and Integrations within Nintex Workflow Cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the latest enhancements to its next generation Nintex Workflow Cloud, designed for ops, IT, process professionals and power users to improve the way people work by making it faster and easier to manage, automate, and optimize business processes and workflows.

"As innovation in the digital space accelerates at breakneck speed, software solutions are challenged to enable organizations to work faster and smarter, with less," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "At Nintex we are continuously reimagining the way people work, providing our global community with practical enhancements to the powerful and easy-to-use Nintex Process Platform so teams can quickly deploy digital workflows, accelerate their digital transformation, and easily connect workflows to systems of record."

Highly-requested new features and functionality in the latest release of Nintex Workflow Cloud include:

Intelligent PDF Form Converter - This AI-based tool instantly converts static PDFs into interactive digital forms. With just a few clicks, Nintex makes it easy to eliminate paper-based PDF forms by quickly digitizing them with Nintex Workflow Cloud. Support for fillable and non-fillable PDFs, as well as full customization options via the Nintex Form Designer, are also included.

Today, more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across nearly every industry are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives with the process mapping, workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA), and document automation software capabilities Nintex offers.

