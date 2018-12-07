Nintex Names Neal Gottsacker as Chief Product Officer

As CPO, Gottsacker will lead a dedicated product management team responsible for assessing market opportunities and building business cases for product investments. Mr. Gottsacker will also work across the company to drive Nintex's product priorities and ensure its engineering development teams are pursuing clear product visions, specifications and enhancements in the company's cloud technology platform.

"Neal has an unwavering passion for helping create products that drive high customer and partner success and operates with the highest levels of integrity," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "He will lead Nintex's product management team and collaborate across our business to ensure the Nintex Platform continues to delight our customers, expand our market opportunities and fulfill our strategic vision."

Gottsacker said, "I have watched Nintex successfully grow over the past few years as I built my own software company and learned of the universal need for businesses to automate their processes with a modern platform. I'm excited to be part of the Nintex team as we have a tremendous opportunity to help customers and partners realize measurable benefits with the Nintex Platform."

Mr. Gottsacker recently served as the founder and CEO of airSpring Software, a low-code platform that makes it easy for developers to build and run applications, APIs and services. In his five years there, he helped expand airSpring's product roadmap, secure private funding and drive its go-to-market strategy. Prior to that, Gottsacker spent four years at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Software where he led integration of Exstream Software with HP software assets, including Autonomy, to differentiate product lines.

Before that, Gottsacker spent five years with Exstream Software as SVP of Product Management helping lead its product management, research and development, customer support and IT functions. Gottsacker was a key member of the senior management team that successfully grew Exstream's business 4x while maintaining industry-leading margins. He holds a Bachelor of Science in computing and information science from McKendree University.

