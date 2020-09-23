Nintex Receives 2020 Tech Cares Award for its COVID-19 Customer Response

Organisations around the world turned to Nintex for valuable resources and software solutions to quickly improve business processes with process mapping and to automate work with workflow automation, digital forms, RPA and more

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that TrustRadius has recognised the company's efforts to support Nintex customers and partners during COVID-19, with a 2020 Tech Cares Award. This award celebrates software vendors that have gone above and beyond to provide their communities, clients and front-line workers with valuable resources and critical support during the pandemic.

"In anticipation of the pandemic's impact on business globally we formulated a response aimed at helping our customers and partners successfully manage opportunities and challenges including everyone's need to go digital faster," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "By making key resources freely available, organisations in every geography of the world were easily equipped to further leverage their investment in the Nintex Process Platform and were able to navigate rapid change, quickly improve processes, and build and deploy automated solutions with RPA, digital workflows and forms with ease and speed."

To be accepted for the Tech Cares Award, each nominated organisation had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated above-and-beyond caring during the COVID-19 pandemic. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

Beginning in March 2020, Nintex quickly rolled-out no cost training and certification programs, free process and workflow templates, and coaching services to help organisations digitally transform faster, create and shift processes, and automate work. Nintex business continuity resources for COVID-19 include:

Instructor-led training

Nintex offered free instructor-led training through the end of August 2020 to support customers needing to quickly ramp up automation. Over the past six months, Nintex has seen nearly 10,000 classroom enrolments, resulting in more than 1,520 new certifications attained. Following the success of the training promotion, Nintex introduced a new affordable subscription-based training program, which offers the entire catalogue of Practitioner and Expert-level on-demand courses, enrolment in any live virtual class, and access to all certifications.

Nintex created and released more than 20 COVID-19 related templates, from process maps to workflows, in the Nintex Process Accelerator Gallery, which have been download more than 1,200 times. The process accelerator templates can be leveraged by organisations to rapidly automate a broad range of business processes with the Nintex Process Platform.

Nintex launched a coaching initiative which provides customers access to experts who help them apply Nintex Forms, Nintex Workflow, Nintex Promapp®, Nintex RPA, Nintex Sign® powered by Adobe Sign, and more to their business processes. The program has resulted in nearly 100 coaching engagements to support COVID-19 related solutions across the public sectors, financial services, and more.

Earlier this year, Nintex earned a 2020 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius, the customer insights platform, based on high satisfaction reviews and ratings from customers.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

