Nintex Technical Evangelist Chris Ellis to Keynote Digital Workplace Conference: New Zealand

"Ninety per cent of businesses report that they have a digital transformation strategy or are in the midst of preparing it," said Ellis . "Yet half of those businesses see the IT department as the custodians of change despite lines of business being empowered to drive continuous and positive change with today's powerful and easy-to-use process management and automation solutions with clicks not code."

Organisations throughout the region leverage the Nintex Platform to manage, automate and optimise business processes including Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), a new Nintex client based in New Zealand. MPI is tasked with improving sector productivity, ensuring food safety and protecting the country from biological risk. MPI choose Nintex's process mapping capability, Nintex Promapp, because of its ease of use and high adoption amongst teams. The department plans to improve the management of its business processes by leveraging the knowledge of its employees and making that information available within Nintex Promapp to enable the seamless cross-skilling of teams and improve onboarding.

"The term digital transformation at MPI translates into practical improvements like transitioning to a paper-light work environment, applying an agile approach and finding smarter ways of working," said Beth Morton, Development Operations Analyst at MPI. "Nintex Promapp supports our digital transformation initiative as the solution enables transparency by providing online visuals of our processes; it's simple enough for teams across the whole organisation to use it in their ongoing improvement efforts; and it helps to identify and highlight efficiency opportunities with its lean tagging functionality."

Anthony Gouder, Business Transformation Team Lead at Hawke's Bay Regional Council, a long-standing and highly satisfied Nintex client, said "Automation adds rocket boosters to your digital workplace, taking it to level that is out of this world. If you want to be more effective and efficient in how you run your organisation, the Nintex Platform is your number one vehicle (rocket ship) to digitally transform operations and improve your customer, employee experience."

Provoke Solutions, a premier Nintex partner who is headquartered in Wellington, also works with public and private sector clients in the region and around the world to help them digitally transform operations and business processes with the complete capabilities of the Nintex Platform, including Nintex Promapp™ , Nintex Forms & Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow & Nintex Foxtrot RPA, DocGen® & Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign and Nintex Hawkeye™.

"As digital transformation gains significant traction in New Zealand, particularly over the past five years, so have our customers' expectations and goals," said Provoke Product Lead Chris Ben. "We highly-value our partnership with Nintex as the Nintex team provides important thought leadership and the industry's most complete process management and automation platform to ensure Provoke and every one of our customers is successful on their digital transformation journey."

Forrester Research named Nintex a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation For Wide Deployments, Q1 2019 . To experience the power and ease of Nintex's process management and automation capabilities, sign up for a live demo at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/ .

