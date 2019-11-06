Nintex Wins 1st Place in Microsoft 365 App Awards

The Microsoft app awards recognize companies that have built applications on the Microsoft 365 platform for both Office and Windows. The awards recognize apps that do a particularly great job customizing the productivity experience for Microsoft 365 users. Microsoft judges reviewed these apps for how well they integrate with Office and Windows and their ability to enhance business productivity and user experience—and of course, the People's Choice award, as determined by end-user votes.

Nintex Forms for Office 365 enhances the value of Office 365 by enabling enterprises to easily create sleek digital forms that eliminate paper and capture exactly the data required to execute nearly any business process. Customers can quickly apply sophisticated business logic, custom branding, and rich formatting, without writing code, and the forms are responsive — they adjust automatically to any device screen.

"Nintex's core mission is to enable rapid digital transformation by helping customers replace cumbersome, manual, and often paper-based tasks with automated digital processes, including modern electronic forms," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Microsoft Office 365 has more than 100 million business users and is a strategic investment for many thousands of enterprises. Our market-leading integration between Nintex and Office 365 helps them gain maximum value from their investment."

Mike Ammerlaan, Director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp, said, "The app awards recognize Microsoft partners that do an outstanding job creating great user experiences that integrate with the Microsoft 365 platform. On behalf of our joint customers, we are thrilled to recognize Nintex for their outstanding work on Nintex Forms for Office 365."

Recent enhancements to Nintex's responsive forms capability include support for complex formulas, an improved rules engine, geolocation and electronic signature controls, and support for multi-page forms. Enterprises worldwide utilize Nintex Forms for Office 365 to improve the speed and accuracy of their business processes and shift focus toward enhancing customer experience, driving innovation, and improving the bottom line.

Nintex Forms for Office 365 is part of the powerful Nintex Process Platform , which enables enterprises to quickly manage, automate and optimize their business processes within one digital platform. Hundreds of partners and more than 8,000 customers in more than 90 countries leverage the Nintex Platform every day to map and manage their business processes, automate with workflow automation or RPA, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The Nintex platform's capabilities include Nintex Promapp® , Nintex Forms & Mobile Apps, Nintex Workflow, Nintex RPA , DocGen®, Nintex Sign™ powered by Adobe Sign, and Nintex process analytics.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

Nintex

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: +1 (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nintex

Related Links

http://www.nintex.com

