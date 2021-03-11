NioCorp Directors and Officers Move to Acquire Common Shares of the Company through Option Exercises

NioCorp Developments Ltd.

Mar 11, 2021, 17:01 ET

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) announces a number of its directors and officers have exercised soon-to-expire share purchase options this week to acquire common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.62.  These directors and officers exercised options to acquire shares through "net settlement," and no shares were sold into the market by any director or officer in connection with the option exercises on March 10. Under a net settlement exercise of options, the Company cancels a requisite number of options previously granted to the director or officer in order to cover the cost of issuing the remainder of the shares to the director or officer. The table below summarizes the option exercises and net shares received by each of the directors and officers in connection with these transactions:

NioCorp Director/Officer

C$0.62 Share
Options
Exercised

Options Cancelled
Through Net Settlement
Exercise

Net Shares
Received

Total Holdings
After Options
Exercise

Mark A Smith, CEO and Board Chair

750,000

397,436

352,564

19,352,564

Michael Morris, Lead Director

300,000

158,975

141,025

196,275

David Beling, Director

300,000

158,975

141,025

491,025

John A. Ashburn, General Counsel

350,000

185,471

164,529

926,755

Scott Honan, COO

500,000

264,958

235,042

365,042

Neal Shah, CFO

245,060

129,890

115,170

319,670

Jim Sims, VP External Affairs

475,000

251,710

223,290

390,826

All securities transactions by NioCorp insiders are publicly reported in Canada on sedi.ca and in the U.S. at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/search-and-access

For More Information
Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 720-639-4650, [email protected]

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications.  Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance.  Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells.  Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

