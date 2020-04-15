NioCorp's Elk Creek Project to be Featured at the 13th Annual Global Infrastructure Forum

CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB;OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that the Company's Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project (the "Elk Creek Project") will be highlighted at the 13th Annual Global Infrastructure Forum (the "Forum"), currently scheduled to occur later this summer.

CEO and Executive Chairman Mark A. Smith will present at the Forum as part of the "Strategic Metals" panel, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern on the first day of the Forum. The precise date of the forum is still being determined, conference sponsors say.

Mr. Smith will address how the critical minerals that NioCorp plans to produce at its Elk Creek Project -- once funded, constructed, and operational – can advance various infrastructure projects, reduce construction and operational costs of large-scale infrastructure projects, lessen environmental impacts, and catalyze additional investment in U.S.-based critical materials supply chains.

The event will be headlined by U.S. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, former CIA Director General David Petraeus, business leader Hank Greenberg, and others. This annual conference brings together leaders from several dozen strategic projects in the global infrastructure sector, including those in mining/strategic materials, energy, transportation, water/wastewater, digitization, and others.

NioCorp's Project was selected to be highlighted at the Forum because it is positioned to inaugurate the first-ever U.S.-based production of two strategic metals – niobium and scandium – that are used in infrastructure and transportation applications. These metals also have been designated as "critical minerals" for the U.S. by the Trump Administration. The Project also plans to produce titanium, another "critical mineral" as defined by the U.S. Government.

As the highest-grade niobium project in North America, and one of the largest prospective producers of scandium in the world, the Elk Creek Project is one of the few pure-play critical minerals projects in the U.S. that has completed a NI-43-101 feasibility study, secured all major federal permits, and placed significant percentages of its principal products under commercial sales agreements.

The Forum was originally scheduled to occur in March in New York City, but has been moved and rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event's website (https://www.cg-la.com/forums/global/) still lists New York as the location, but event sponsors note that the event may be held in an alternative location.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium also is a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document may constitute forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

