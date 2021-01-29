Nippon Express Bangladesh Obtains GDP Certification for Air Cargo Import/Export Services

TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Bangladesh Ltd. (hereinafter, "NE Bangladesh"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification effective Sunday, December 13, 2020, evidencing its compliance with standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals applicable to air cargo import/export services.

Bangladesh has a population of approximately 170 million and an annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 7%-8%, and the country is expected to see 4.5% growth in 2020 and 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh's pharmaceutical market is forecast to grow from its present scale of $3 billion to $6 billion by 2025, with this increase to be especially conspicuous in the already booming production of generic pharmaceuticals.

Having acquired GDP certification, NE Bangladesh will be better able to respond to expanding imports of active pharmaceutical ingredients from Europe and Japan, and exports of pharmaceuticals to destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere. The company will be collaborating with other Nippon Express Group companies that have already obtained GDP certification to extend its services globally. The company is also planning to add temperature-controlled trucks to its fleet in 2021.

Nippon Express will continue stepping up its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry and enhancing its services to meet increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical needs.

