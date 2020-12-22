Nippon Express Indonesia Acquires GDP Certification for Facility near Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PT. Nippon Express Indonesia (hereinafter, "NE Indonesia"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., acquired Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, indicating compliance with quality standards established for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals, effective Sunday, October 4, for the air transport services offered by its facility in Soewarna Business Park in Jakarta.

Given Indonesia's notable population growth, the pharmaceutical industry there is expected to grow increasingly. While the share of pharmaceutical products manufactured within the country is still high, both imports and exports are likely to rise due to the expansion of markets and the diversification of needs, and this in turn should push up demand for air transport services offering proper handling of pharmaceuticals.

The recent acquisition of GDP certification means that NE Indonesia has in place a system capable of providing safe and high-quality GDP-compliant air transport services, enabling it to meet the logistics needs of customers in Indonesia's pharmaceutical industry by utilizing Nippon Express's global network and transport solutions.

Going forward, Nippon Express will continue enhancing its services to satisfy the increasingly sophisticated and diverse needs of the pharmaceutical industry and stepping up its efforts on behalf of the industry, which has been positioned as a priority industry in the Nippon Express Group's Medium-term Management Plan.

Profile of facility

Name: PT. Nippon Express Indonesia Airport Logistics Center

Address: Soewarna Business Park Block J Lot 12, Bandara International

Soekarno-Hatta, Jakarta 19110, Indonesia

