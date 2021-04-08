Nippon Express Integrates Two Local Subsidiaries in Thailand

TOKYO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "NE Thailand") and Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "NEL Thailand"), both local subsidiaries of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., were integrated effective Thursday, April 1, and began operating as one under the name Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.



Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202104053310-O2-OVz72O8A



Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202104053310/_prw_PI1fl_Mp7zYT8t.png



NE Thailand had heretofore been primarily responsible for air cargo and removal operations in Thailand, while NEL Thailand had been engaged mostly in ocean cargo, warehousing and distribution operations as well as domestic and cross-border trucking.



In 2016, a project was launched to rebuild Nippon Express' organizations and functions in Thailand by restructuring its two key companies there (NE Thailand and NEL Thailand).



This business integration will entail a shift to an organizational structure that will bring various transport modes together, further improving operations within the NE Thailand group and strengthening its sales structure so that it can better provide a variety of services to meet the ever-changing needs of customers.



Nippon Express is looking to support its customers' supply chains in Thailand by further enhancing its one-stop, warehouse storage and cross-border transport services.



- Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Nittsu Logistics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., was renamed Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., in January 2021 and has since operated under that name.



- Profile of post-integration company

Name: Nippon Express Logistics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Address: 2032, 3rd-4th Floors, Italthai Tower, New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi, Huaykwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Representative: Kozo Okudaira

Employees: 1,700

Warehouse area: Approx. 154,000 m2 (total for all locations)

Offices: 11 (five in Bangkok, three in Ayutthaya, three in Laemchabang, one in Chonburi, one in Chiang Mai, and one in Padanbesar)

Description of business: Air/ocean cargo forwarding, removals, customs clearance, trucking (domestic, cross-border), warehousing, distribution and other incidental logistics services

Business integration: April 1, 2021



