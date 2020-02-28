Nippon Express Launches Intermodal ("Rail & Sea") Transport Service from Europe to Japan via Taicang, China

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. has launched "NEX Ocean-Solution China Land Bridge EJ (Europe-Japan)" intermodal ("rail & sea") service from Europe to Japan via Taicang, China, that uses cross-border rail transport between Europe and China.

Service details

The intermodal service, launched on February 19, combines rail transport from Europe (Hamburg and Duisburg in Germany as well as Malaszewicze in Poland) to China (Xian) with marine transport from the Port of Taicang to major ports in Japan (Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, Osaka and Kobe). The lead time from various railway terminals in Europe to these major Japanese ports is 26-28 days.

Service features

Lead time is substantially shorter than that for "all-water" marine transport (approximately 40 days).

Lead time is shorter by about one week, and transport costs about 40% lower, than for conventional rail & sea intermodal transport service from Europe via Dalian, China .

via . Scheduled trains depart European rail stations bound for Xian Station twice weekly (on Wednesdays and Fridays), making it possible to link up flexibly with marine transport.

Background to service development

In November 2015, Nippon Express began offering cross-border rail transport service between China and Europe as a "third transport mode" between air and marine transport and established this as a viable transport means.

Intermodal transport service from Japan to Europe via Dalian, China, using China-Europe railways was launched in May 2018, and then complemented in September 2019 by sea & rail intermodal transport service via Xiamen (Amoy), China. The significant interest shown by customers in this "third transport mode" has prompted Nippon Express to consider developing services for other routes, and the latest addition to its service lineup offers customers shorter lead times, lower costs and greater convenience.

