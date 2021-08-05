Nippon Express (Nederland) Completes Construction of Schiphol Airport Logistics Centre

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Nederland) B.V. (hereinafter "NE Nederland"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has completed construction of its Schiphol Airport Logistics Centre in Schiphol Trade Park and held a ceremony on Thursday, July 15, to mark the occasion.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202108028429-O1-j1CedGHm

Exterior view of new Centre https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202108028429/_prw_PI5fl_s33aT9m3.jpg

Scene from completion ceremony https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202108028429/_prw_PI3fl_p2aGEBsm.jpg

Situated in Schiphol Trade Park about 7km southwest of Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, a major European hub, the Centre offers twice the space of NE Nederland's existing warehouse while being an eco-friendly facility with a 60m x 55m section of its rooftop covered in solar panels.

The newly opened location comes fully equipped with dedicated temperature-controlled spaces for pharmaceutical products that allow for storage in three temperature ranges -- 15 C to 25 C (constant temperature), 2 C to 8 C (refrigerated) and -15 C to -25 C (frozen)-- as well as dedicated truck docks to better serve the logistics needs of customers in the pharmaceutical industry. Envisioning the need to handle heavyweight and long-length cargo such as semiconductor-related devices, ULD-handling systems capable of processing 20ft pallets have been introduced with the aim of handling more large cargo items.

Temperature-controlled pharmaceutical storage space https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202108028429/_prw_PI2fl_ueV0z0Pu.jpeg

ULD-handling system https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202108028429/_prw_PI4fl_NXy5W4RP.jpeg

As it aims to expand its logistics services in the Netherlands with the establishment of this new Centre, NE Nederland will be stepping up its efforts on behalf of the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries, both designated priority industries in the Nippon Express Group's business plan.

Description of operations

Import/export CFS operations for air/ocean cargo, removals, cross-docking operations

Profile of new warehouse

Name: Nippon Express (Nederland) B.V. Schiphol Airport Logistics Centre Address: Contour Avenue 31, 2133 LD Hoofddorp, The Netherlands Structure: One-story steel-reinforced concrete structure (office section: four stories)

Lot area: 18,278 m2

Total floor area: 12,238 m2 (Breakdown)

Warehouse area: 9,836 m 2 (including 315 m 2 of dedicated temperature-controlled pharmaceutical storage space)

(including of dedicated temperature-controlled pharmaceutical storage space) Office: 2,261 m 2

Other: 141 m 2

Principal equipment/facilities: 19 truck docks, 2 ULD-handling systems, complete CCTV coverage, solar panels, backup generator for temperature-controlled storage spaces

Start of operations: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.nipponexpress.com/

