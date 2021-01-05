Nippon Express (Shenzhen) Renamed Nippon Express Logistics (China)

TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE Shenzhen"), a Shenzhen, China-based local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has changed its name to Nippon Express Logistics (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NE Logistics China"), effective Sunday, November 1, 2020, to mark its new start as a company specializing in logistics support.

Photo: Exterior view of NE Logistics China facility in Shenzhen

After opening for business in July 1994, NE Shenzhen had been engaged in air and ocean cargo forwarding, warehousing and distribution, trucking, and heavy haulage- and construction-related operations in the Shenzhen area in support of customers' supply chains.

The company recently transferred its air and ocean cargo forwarding functions to the Shenzhen Branch of Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. in order to devote itself to domestic logistics support across Mainland China (excluding Hong Kong), with the intent of making its sales and operations more focused and more efficient by specializing in logistics support operations within Mainland China. To highlight its specialization in logistics support operations, the company changed its name to "Nippon Express Logistics (China)," incorporating the word "logistics," the Chinese equivalent of which denotes warehousing and distribution, and removing "Shenzhen" to indicate that its operating territory will extend to other areas besides Shenzhen.

- Future plans

NE Logistics China will be striving to further cultivate existing customers throughout China, and to expand its domestic logistics support as well as heavy haulage- and construction-related operations centered on apparel and consumer goods.

- Company profile

New company name: Nippon Express Logistics (China) Co., Ltd.

Previous company name: Nippon Express (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Address: B105-36 Futian Free Trade Zone, Shenzhen, 518038 China

Representative: Hanjian Wang

Employees: 254 (as of November 30, 2020)

Warehouse area: Approximately 63,500m2 (total for all locations)

Offices: Four (two in Shenzhen, one in Dongguan, and one in Wuhan)

Description of business: Warehousing, trucking, and equipment conveyance/installation

