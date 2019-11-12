Nippon Express (South China) Renamed Nippon Express Automotive Logistics (China)

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (South China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NESC"), a Chinese subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd., has changed its name to Nippon Express Automotive Logistics (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NEALC"), effective Thursday, October 24, 2019, and made a new start as a company specializing in automotive logistics.

An unveiling ceremony was held at the company's head office in Guangzhou on Tuesday, October 29, to mark the name change.

Since opening for business in November 2008, NESC had been supporting its customers' supply chains by providing high-quality services such as milk runs and trunk transport of automotive parts utilizing the Nippon Express Group's trucking network connecting major cities in China, just-in-time (JIT) transport to assembly plants using its own logistics centers as hubs, and round-the-clock parts inventory/order management and vehicle operation management by a specialist team as a "Super SCM (Supply Chain Management) operational management package".

In choosing to specialize in automotive logistics covering all of China, NESC recently transferred its ocean cargo transport and overseas removal operations to the Guangzhou Branch of Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. with the intent of further expanding its own business by developing and enhancing its automotive logistics operations in China. Accordingly, NESC has been renamed Nippon Express Automotive Logistics (China) to make it more widely known that it is now a company specializing in automotive logistics.

Future plans

NEALC will be looking to expand beyond its existing automotive parts procurement logistics to take on EV parts procurement logistics, maintenance parts logistics and finished-vehicle transport as well.

Company profile

Company name: Nippon Express Automotive Logistics ( China ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Address: 2nd.Floor, Building A3, No. 8, Zhishan Road, Dongqu Street, Huangpu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province , 510530 China

City, , 510530 China Warehouse area: Approximately 169,000 square meters (total for all locations)

Branches: 8

Description of business: Domestic transport, warehouse storage and distribution processing, exhibition goods transport, Super SCM

