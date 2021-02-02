Nippon Express (Thailand) Obtains GDP Certification for Domestic Transport Services

TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, "NE Thailand"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification effective Tuesday, December 22, 2020, evidencing its compliance with standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals applicable to domestic transport services in Thailand linked to air cargo forwarding.

With Thailand in recent years having seen its birthrate decline, its society ages and an increasing number of people become afflicted with lifestyle-related illnesses as their lifestyles become more westernized, the Thai public has taken a growing interest in medical care and medicine. Accordingly, Thailand's pharmaceutical market has achieved annual growth rates of about 5% over the past few years and imported pharmaceuticals account for around 57% of the pharmaceutical market as a whole.

Having acquired GDP certification for its domestic transport services, NE Thailand will first be intensifying sales of import forwarding and distribution services to Japanese pharmaceutical sales companies and collaborating with Nippon Express Group companies that have already obtained GDP certification to step up sales to non-Japanese companies as well. At some future point, it will also consider obtaining certification for storage services to expand the scope of its business operations.

Nippon Express will continue striving to provide high-quality transport services linked up to a global network that gives it an edge over competitors.

