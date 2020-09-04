Nippon Express USA Acquires GDP Certification for Chicago Warehouse

TOKYO, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express USA, Inc. (hereinafter, "NE USA"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has recently set up NEX Pharma Solutions-Chicago, a temperature-controlled facility specializing in medical and pharmaceutical products, within its warehouse located near Chicago O'Hare Airport and obtained GDP certification for the facility, which began operations on Tuesday, September 1.

Photo1: Entrance to temperature-controlled facility

Photo2: Interior of temperature-controlled facility

The U.S. Midwest (including Chicago) and Northeast are home to numerous pharmaceutical and medical equipment businesses, and these regions are expected to see rising demand for related logistics services. NE USA's Chicago location is its largest air cargo hub, a gateway that operates regular shuttle trucks to transport cargo arriving at Chicago O'Hare Airport to company locations in other Midwestern states for delivery as early as the following morning.

On September 1, NE USA completed the procedures necessary to make subsidiaries out of MD Logistics LLC and MD Express LLC, both U.S. companies specializing in logistics functions for medical and pharmaceutical products. These companies have four warehouses in neighboring Indiana as well as one in Nevada (total floor area: approximately 1,000,000 sq. ft or 93,000 sq. m) that offer storage, distribution processing and nationwide delivery services. Connecting these to the newly upgraded Chicago hub will make it possible to link these warehouses to overseas operations while still maintaining the transport quality appropriate for medical and pharmaceutical products.

Strict compliance with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) and other quality standards is required worldwide when handing pharmaceuticals, and customers are demanding increasingly higher-quality standards for temperature control during transport/storage. The new NEX Pharma Solutions-Chicago will enable NE USA to provide safe and high-quality temperature-controlled transport services and to meet customer needs with GDP-compliant facilities and operating frameworks.

