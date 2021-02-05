Nippon Express USA Completes Construction of Huntsville Logistics Center

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express USA, Inc. (hereinafter, "NEUSA"), a local subsidiary of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, has completed construction of its Huntsville Logistics Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202102020514-O3-L32nmI6i

Photo1: Exterior view of new warehouse

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202102020514/_prw_PI1fl_t225fNYT.jpg

Photo2: Interior view of warehouse

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202102020514/_prw_PI2fl_OnKd22bC.jpg

Automobile production in North America is concentrated mostly in the U.S. Midwest, but recent years have seen notable growth in the number of vehicles produced in Mexico as set manufacturers move into the country, expand their factory capacity and significantly step up production, also leading to increased automobile production in the geographically nearby U.S. Southeast, which includes the state of Alabama.

The Center will handle distribution center (DC) operations for Mazda model parts manufactured by Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. (hereinafter, "MTMUS"), a joint venture between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation scheduled to begin full-scale production of finished vehicles from fiscal 2021, and it will provide services synchronized to MTMUS's production as it seeks to establish itself as a primary logistics partner.

Using the completion of this new facility as a springboard, NEUSA will be looking to handle a variety of operations for parts/material suppliers and set manufacturers in the U.S. Southeast, and to expand its customer base beyond the automotive industry to further augment the Nippon Express Group's business infrastructure.

In establishing this Center, Nippon Express is aiming to further extend its logistics services across the U.S. and step up its efforts targeting the automotive industry, positioned as a priority industry in the Nippon Express Group's Medium-term Management Plan.

For more details, please visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202102020514-O1-598FHMz6.pdf

Nippon Express website: http://www.nipponexpress.com/

Official LinkedIn account: NIPPON EXPRESS GROUP

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE Nippon Express Co., Ltd.